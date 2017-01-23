tvOS 10.1.1 is out and here's how to download and install it on your Apple TV!
Update January 23, 2017: Apple has just released tvOS 10.1.1, bringing with it the new TV app as a central location for all of your favorite shows and movies. You can update to tvOS 10.1.1 using the same procedures as previous updates. All the details below!
How to install tvOS 10.1.1 using Software Update on your Apple TV
Your Apple TV should prompt you to let you know when an update is available, and you can simply click through and do it. It may not prompt you immediately, however, or you may choose to do the update later when the timing suits you better. Either way, you can instigate an Apple TV update manually whenever you want to, and with just a few clicks.
- Click on the Settings app from your Apple TV Home screen.
- Click on System.
Click on Software Update.
- Click on Update Software.
Click on Download and Install
- Click on Update Now.
Wait for your Apple TV to finish the update.
Once the update is done, and the Apple TV has rebooted, you'll be back up and running the new version of tvOS.
How do you update the remote firmware and what is the new remote firmware version?
Go into settings, then remotes and devices. Then blue tooth. Then remote. Press the pause/stop button on the remote four times quickly.
The remote firmware will update in 10 to 30 minutes.
http://www.idownloadblog.com/2016/03/01/how-to-update-siri-remote-firmware/
The new current remote firmware version is 0x0245, and will update automatically, after you update the 4TH Gen apple TV.
You can use Siri to search the TV app store now.
Now at version 0x0245 after the tvOS 9.2 update
Unfortunately 9.2.1 does not fix the problems that occurred at 9.2. The main issue I had with 9.2 was that my movie library no longer functioned properly. I could still watch movies via AirPlay from my iPhone, iPad, or iMac, but I couldn't play them in the native Apple TV Movies app. 9.2.1 still hasn't corrected this for me.
From which app? Try signing out then back in.
As mentioned, it's the "Movies" app. Also I logged out and back in, didn't help. I also performed a power cycle (unplugging and plugging back in) and that didn't help either.
Is the single sign on available or it didn't make this release?
Single sign-on did not make it to this update.
I would wait a day or two this update is bricking some phones, I got the "connect to iTunes" message and it want's to factory reset to iOS 9.3 whatever.
Over on Reddit multiple people with different devices are reporting the same thing.
Crap wrong thread meant to put this in iOS 10 story instead.
Does anyone know how to remove the new scrolling sound? I already have the other sounds turned off and it's still there
I don't see any differences between 10.0 and 10.0.1, in performance improvements.
Curiously, what makes you expect "performance improvements" in a .0.1 update?
Be aware, if you try the new TV app it will change your remotes "TV" button. Since the new app is rather garbage you may want to fix that mistake which you do in the remote settings. It was no bueno till I figured that out.
totally agree !! I went into settings after f'ing around with the TV app for about 10 minutes and changed the remotes TV button back to do what it did before.
You're better off using the WatchAid app for Apple TV as it has Netflix integration unlike the TV app which i couldn't get to do anything useful. WatchAid is a great app for the Apple TV and also has an iOS version. Note: WatchAid is only in the USA iTunes store but once installed it still works when i'm logged in to my Oz iTunes account on the Apple TV.
tvOS now remembers the position of your apps and app groups for different iTunes accounts. I have both an Oz and USA iTunes account and now when i switch between the two i get a different view if i've moved apps or groups around etc. This is actually quite useful !
There is no TV app for Australia. I think its US only.
it is USA only, i have an Oz and USA iTunes account and it only works when i switch to the USA iTunes account in Settings. The app does stay visible though when i switch to the Oz account - it just doesn't do anything which to be honest isn't much of a change from when i use the USA account.
As i posted above you're better off using the WatchAid Apple TV app - alas, USA app store only.
Also now if you need to type something into, say a search, on the Apple TV - your iPhone will now open up a keyboard for you to use. Obviously the iPhone will need to be on the same network as your Apple TV.