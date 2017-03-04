Wow, that white is bright when I'm trying to play games in the dark. Luckily, Nintendo Switch has Dark Mode!

A white themed user interface has a light aesthetic. It's ... pretty. But, not everyone wants a white interface, especially if you're trying to play games at night. Ouch! My retinas! If you'd prefer to switch your Nintendo Switch to Dark Mode, here's how.

How to enable Dark Mode on Nintendo Switch

Launch System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Themes. Select Basic Black.

Dark mode will show up on your Switch tablet, and on your TV screen when your Switch is connected to the Dock.

Any questions?

My question is, will Nintendo offer other colors in the Themes section in the future? "Basic Black" and "Basic White" lead me to believe we'll be seeing character themes sometime soon. What do you think?