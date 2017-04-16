How do I setup and use my iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad?
Updated April, 2017: Updated all screens & steps to match most recent version of iOS, added How to Optimize iPhone Storage or Download your Original photos using iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad, How to upload photos automatically to your iCloud using iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad, and How to enable iCloud Photo sharing using the iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad steps.
The iCloud Photo Library lets you store all your pictures and videos online but still have fast, local access on your iPhone and iPad: It does that by uploading everything you take with or save to your iPhone or iPad and downloading everything you import on your Mac!
You can either keep all of it on your device, or you can let iCloud Photo Library intelligently manage your storage for you, keeping recent, favorite, and frequently accessed pictures and videos available and leaving older and seldom accessed content up on the cloud, just a tap away. It also serves as a backup and syncs your non-destructive edits.
In other words, iCloud Photo Library helps you make the most of your pictures, videos, and your devices. All you have to do is enable it!
- Launch the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap your name/Apple ID at the top of the screen.
Tap iCloud.
- Tap Photos.
Tap iCloud Photo Library at the top of the screen to turn your library on or off.
How to Optimize iPhone Storage or Download your Original photos using iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad
Depending on the amount of space you'll have on your iPhone, you might want to consider optimizing your iPhone's photo storage.
What this essentially means is, if your iPhone is low on space, full-resolution photos and videos are automatically replaced with optimized, smaller versions, while the full-res versions are stored in iCloud.
- Launch the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap your name/Apple ID at the top of the screen.
Tap iCloud.
- Tap Photos.
Tap either Optimize iPhone Storage or Download and Keep Originals
How to upload photos automatically to your iCloud using iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad
Automatically upload new photos and send them to all of your iCloud devices when connected to Wi-Fi.
- Launch the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap your name/Apple ID at the top of the screen.
Tap iCloud.
- Tap Photos.
Tap Upload to My Photo Stream.
How to enable iCloud Photo sharing using the iCloud Photo Library on iPhone and iPad
If you want to share an album or a series of photos and videos with someone using your iCloud library, you totally can! You can even subscribe and keep up-to-date on an album's uploads.
- Launch the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap your name/Apple ID at the top of the screen.
Tap iCloud.
- Tap Photos.
Tap iCloud Photo Sharing at the bottom of the screen.
How do you manage your photos?
Are you someone who loves using iCloud? Do you prefer simply downloading or Airdropping your pics? Are you content with just having them sit on your iPhone?
Let us know how you keep your photos and videos organized in the comments below!
Reader comments
what with all the problems peeps are having with this I'll steer clear for now...
Yeah I tried for a couple days but it was making a noticeable impact on battery life on my 6+. I will wait until it is out of beta
Sent from the iMore App
Will doing this automatically disable the Photostream option? It seems redundant to have both active.
Sent from the iMore App
namdnas78 it does do away with the Photo Stream.
I have iPhone 6 Plus on the beta, and my iPad and Mac not on the beta. I did this because I don't take pictures with iPad, but do sync thousands of pictures from my Aperture library. I was pleasantly surprised to see that I haven't introduced any problem having the iPhone on the beta alone. It was a tad confusing at first but then I learned by example what the differences were. It will be nice to have this photo limbo resolved in 90 days or so.
Not touching this until it's out of beta AND the Mac version is up and running.
Sent from the iMore App
Also not touching this, especially since I see no real difference of what we have now with the photo stream and this. My photos are syncing with all my devices for 3 months + saves all of them permanently to my Mac. If I want to keep my photos in the cloud, there are many cheaper and even free options on the market.
I've been having to turn off auto-lock and leave the photos app open to complete the upload. Otherwise, the progress bar seems to hang even overnight attempting to upload photos and videos (in my case, approx. 450).
Is this even worth doing right now? iOS 8 has literally slow down my iPad 2..
I Cannot see this on my iPhone 5S, is this just a feature of the 6 and 6 Plus ?
Does this support videos as well, can I upload my videos from my phone? That would be very helpful because a lot of my hard drive space is tied up in videos. I would be get to get them off my phone and free up that space.
Still waiting for an answer to my problem....I need to access my ' backups' to restore pics, I
Can get to them but not access them ...how do I access my backups???????
Can't you get to it in icloud.com?
Just restored my iPhone 6 plus. How do I import all the photos from my iPad back to my iPhone?
I have setup successfully my photo icloud library on my macbook pro and iphone 6, but unfortunately not on my ipad. Photos on my ipad (system iOS 8.3) is not synchronizing with icloud or any of my devices. What can I do?
A Plea to Apple Photos Product Management:
Please enable an option to use an iPhone and/or iPad as a "point-of-entry" into the Apple Photos System...not a mandatory repository.
Please enhance Photos to allow (the option):
To capture images/videos on an iPhone/iPad, then
Upload them to Photos on iCloud, then
Download them to Photos on a Mac, and then...
...provide an quick, easy, simple way to delete them from the source device--as well as not replicate them on all iPhones and/or iPads!
For example: At the moment, there are ~2,700 photos on my iPhone. I want only about ~75 of them to be stored. I've wasted hours trying to find a way--or an app--to get photos/videos off my iPhone and iPad and into iCloud and my Mac.
THERE SHOULD BE AN EASY, SIMPLE, QUICK WAY to manage photos/videos on an iDevice and across the Photos ecology.
Please...please...please...
