Wondering how to evolve Togepi into Togetic and jump-start your Gen 2 Pokémon Go collection? Here's the answer!

Pokémon Go has slowly started releasing the Gen 2 Pokémon from the Johto region. It's almost exclusively to the babies you have to hatch from eggs. Almost exclusively. There's one new mature Pokémon from Gen 2 also available — Togetic! The thing is, you need to hatch and evolve her from Togepi!

How do you hatch Togepi?

The Pokémon inside an egg is determined when you pick it up. Togepi hatches from a 5 KM egg. It appears to be one of the rarest hatches, though. Unless you're reading this during the Pokémon Go Holiday Event, which has temporarily — and very slightly! — increased the odds of hatching a baby, that means the only way to get her is to collect and hatch a lot of 5KM eggs. A. LOT.

For that you'll need to:

Hit a lot of PokéStops. Buy a lot of Incubators (sorry). Walk/run/bike a lot of steps.

If you have Pokémon Go for Apple Watch, and it's actually working for you, using it as a workout can help speed up the hatching process. So can things like GPS drift, if that happens where you live or work, and even leaving Pokemon Go on in the cupholder while driving in low-speed areas. (Just don't distract yourself by looking at the screen!)

It took me almost two weeks and dozens and dozens of eggs to hatch my first Togepi but others hatched several the first couple of days. That's the cruel capriciousness of Pokémon Go's random number generator (RNG) for it.

How do you evolve Togetic?

To evolve Togepi to Togetic in Pokémon Go requires 50 Togepi candy. (Yes, for some reason it's called Togepi candy instead of Togetic candy, which is how the other baby/mature Pokémon candy are labeled.)

Since you can't catch Togepi, let alone Togetic, in the wild, that leaves you with only two options:

Hatch multiple Togepi. Walk your Togepi as a buddy.

Each Togepi you hatch will give you from 10 to 21 candy. So, you'll need to hatch at least 3 Togepi to get enough candy to evovle togetic. Given how low the odds of getting a Togepi egg are, that could take a while. (Though, it could also happen at any time, because random is random.)

Though Togepi comes from a 5 KM egg, walking it as a buddy only nets you candy at the same rate as a Pokémon hatches from a 10 KM egg — namely 1 candy per 5 KM walked. (Yeah, thanks Pokémon Go!) So, if you hatch one Togepi and get 17 candies, you'll need to walk 33 x 5 = 165 KM to get enough candy to evolve that single Togepi. Depending on how much you walk each day, you're looking at a couple weeks if not a month of activity before you can evolve.

Whether by hatching, walking, or both, when you do get enough candy — Togetic is yours!

Any questions?

You probably want to try and hatch at least a couple Togepi, that way you jump-start your way towards evolving and get to keep a baby around for your living Pokédex. Regardless, if you have any questions about evolving Togetic, or anything else, drop them in the comments below.