How do I extract messages and voicemails from my iPhone or iPad? There's an app for that!

Though iCloud and other storage services are great for storing data and personal information, it's not always easy to pick and choose what data you want to save. Having an internet-connect backup for your iPhone or iPad is a great safety measure, but if you want a locally saved copy of your messages, voice mails, and other data on your Mac, PhoneView is an app that can help you out.

There are lots of advantages to keeping track of your personal data with PhoneView. To use just one example, if you use your phone for work and personal use and need to keep track of your work communication for billing and tax purposes, you may want to keep a detailed record of your call history, messages, and other communication in one handy location.

How to extract messages and voicemails from your iPhone and iPad with PhoneView

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable. Launch PhoneView from your Launchpad. Click OK. Click on the type of Data you want to copy to your Mac. Click on the content you want to copy. Click Copy from iPhone. Choose your Save Settings. Click Save.

As you can see PhoneView can copy a lot more than just messages and voicemails. Your call history, contacts, media files, notes, and more can all be copied to your computer for safekeeping.

You can download a 7-day free trial of PhoneView and get a feel for how the system works to see if it's right for you. Of course, the trial version does have some limitations. For example, you won't be able to export more than ten text messages from a conversation with the PhoneView demo. The full version of PhoneView costs $29.95.

Download PhoneView

Would you use PhoneView?

Will you download PhoneView, we want to know! Leave us a comment below.