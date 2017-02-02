Swap faces with your friends, parents, cat, and more using a funny feature in Snapchat!

While it seems like using Snapchat's face swap lens could be a pain it the butt to master, it's actually surprisingly easy to get swap faces. So grab your phone and a friend's face and get ready to to swap away!

How to use face swap with Snapchat

Launch Snapchat from your Home screen. Make sure the front-facing camera is on. Find a potential face swap victim. Tap on your face and hold for a second — a white grid should appear on your face and the lens options will pop up at the bottom of your screen. Swipe left until you find the face swap option. Adjust your faces into position — this may take a few tries!

Now you're ready to start face swapping with anyone and everyone you see! Don't limit yourself to just your friends and family, though. Try face swapping with posters, your pets, album covers, magazines, dolls, old photographs, comic books, TV, posters, and more. Face swap can have some somewhat practical uses, too. Try out face swap if you're curious about certain makeup looks and don't have the patience, skill, or time to execute them on your own!