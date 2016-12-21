How do you fix battery life problems with your new MacBook Pro? Here are our top power-saving tips!
Apple's new MacBook Pro is is sleeker than ever before, with a wide-gamut Retina display, multiple USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports, and smoking-fast SSD storage. They're also rated for 10 hours of battery life each, from the traditional 13-inch to the 13-inch and 15-inch with Touch Bar and Touch ID. But if you're not getting that much life out of your MacBook Pro video, here's what you can do to troubleshoot it!
Note: Apple's battery life estimates are based on reduced brightness, light internet load like browsing the web or checking mail, and using the embedded Intel graphics cards. If you've got the screen at 100%, are downloading gigs in an area with poor Wi-Fi, and are transcoding video while you do it, your battery life will be substantially less. This article focuses on what to do when otherwise good battery life goes bad.
Wait for it
When you set up a new Mac, regardless of whether you migrate from a previous Mac or simply sync over your data, a ton of extra power gets expended. That includes downloading apps, media, mail, photos, and more. If you're on Wi-Fi, the radio stays on to do all that downloading. Once downloaded, all sorts of processes spin up, like Photos Agent and Spotlight's indexing.
It all adds up to huge, and hugely atypical, power consumption for the first couple of days. That might sound like a long time, but macOS tries to mitigate the impact all the processing has on performance while you're using it, and it does so by spreading it out over a slightly longer period of time.
So, if you've just set up your new MacBook Pro, give things a day or two to settle down. If, after that, everything is back to normal, great! If not, read on!
Ignore the time remaining indicator
Update: Apple has removed the time remaining indicator in macOS with version 10.12.2. If you really want to see the old estimate, you can launch Activity Monitor on your Mac, click on the Energy tab at the top, and find the number at the bottom. Or just use iStat Menu from Bjango. Read the below first, though.
The Mac's menubar shows the percentage of battery life left, just like iOS. When you click on it, though, you get an estimate of how much time is left — 4:35 remaining, for example.
Ignore that.
It's almost impossible to correctly guestimate how much time is left on a battery in a highly dynamic environment but, worse, Apple's battery API has been wonky for a while. You'll see it go from an impossible 14:21 to a stress-inducing 1:35 and back with the launch or closing of an app or the start or completion of a task.
You might think it's useful to have a rough idea of how much work time you have left, but that's not what you're getting. What you're getting is a constant source of stress.
Pretend it doesn't exist and stick with the percentage. After a week or so, you'll figure out what that means just like iPhone and iPad.
Walk away
In addition to a lot of processes running when you set up a new Mac, you're likely to be using it a lot as well. It's your new toy, after all! You want to see how the world looks on that wide color display, how easy it is to authorize with Touch ID, and how many apps you can try out on the Touch Bar.
But that also means the screen might stay on longer than normal and Wi-Fi and other systems might likewise get a lot of abnormally high use.
In other words, if you're battery feels like it's only lasting half as long, the first step to fixing it is figuring out if you're using it twice as much.
So, note down how much battery life you have left. Then walk away for 20-40 minutes. When you come back, note down how much battery life you have left again. If there isn't a big change while your MacBook Pro is asleep, you're probably okay, and your battery life will return to normal when your usage returns to normal (after the novelty wears off).
If your MacBook continued to drain and drain fast, even when you weren't using it, keep reading!
Restart
Mac owners love to make "restart Windows!" jokes but, the truth is, every computer system can sometimes use a good, swift kick in the bits. Whether it kills a rogue process or just gives bad apps a clean start, rebooting can often be a simple solution to complex problem.
- Click on the menu button in the upper left corner of your screen.
Click Restart....
- Click the Restart button on the pop-up menu to confirm.
After doing so, the pop-up window begins a countdown from 60 seconds, so if you select Restart and walk away, the computer will complete its task. You can also click the Restart button immediately to end the countdown and reboot the machine.
Once your MacBook Pro has rebooted, repeat the previous steps and see if battery drain has returned to normal. If not, keep reading!
Update everything
Newer versions of macOS and apps are often better optimized for current-generation hardware. Sure, regressions happen, but for the most part making sure you're running the latest and greatest macOS and the most recent releases of Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, Office, and other heavy-duty apps will help you get the best battery life possible.
For macOS updates and Mac App Store updates, the process is easy:
- Launch the App Store from the Dock or Finder.
- Click Updates at the top of the window.
- Click Update next to each app you'd like to update, or click Update All.
Enter your Apple ID password if prompted.
For non-Mac App Store apps, you can typically go to the Menubar and find Check for Updates in the app menu or help menu section.
If you do think a newer version is worse on your MacBook Pro battery than a previous version, check forums, social, and ask around, and if you find a consensus, consider holding off on upgrading or switching back temporarily until the new version gets its battery act together.
Check usage
Apple invented the concept of "battery shaming" on the Mac as a way of showing us just which apps were consuming a lot of power, and encouraging the makers of those apps to fix them. Yes, even when that maker is Apple.
- Click on the Battery icon on the right of your Mac Menubar.
- Click on the name of an app to inspect its power usage.
Sometimes there might be a legitimate reason for an app to be consuming a lot of power. For example, if you're transcoding or rendering video or have a silly amount of tabs open with scripts and movies playing in the browser.
Other times there isn't. (Looking at you Chrome and Slack!)
When there isn't, quitting the apps (even killing tabs you're not currently using) can radically improve battery life.
Run native apps
Safari is better on battery life than Chrome because Apple only makes Safari for macOS and can code it to be as efficient as possible. Chrome is cross platform and has become almost Internet Explorer-like in its desire to make the browser a platform.
Some tests have shown turning off Chrome can save you up to an hour in battery life, which is significant. So, if you don't need something that's Chrome-only, consider running Safari. Even consider running Safari for normal browsing and Chrome only when you need it for heavy Google work. (That's what I do.)
Likewise, Slack is currently a big drain on batteries. That's harder to change because you need to be where your team and friends are, but you can shut it down or check it only on your phone or tablet when your MacBook Pro battery gets low.
Same for Final Cut Pro X vs. Premiere or a native app like Acorn or Pixelmator vs. Photoshop. Even if you just keep them around as a light-weight alternative, they can help you in a pinch.
Contact Apple
Every once and a while, you get a problem you just can't solve. Like any electronics, sometimes things go wrong. If you have AppleCare, you should absolutely book a Genius Bar appointment and avail yourself of it. If you don't live close to an Apple Store, you can call 1-800-MY-APPLE in order to set up a mail-in repair.
Extending battery life
If you're stuck without power for an extended period of time and really need to squeeze every ounce of juice out your MacBook Pro that you can, here are a few other hacks you can try.
- Turn down the screen brightness.
- Turn off Wi-Fi if you don't need to be online.
- Use headphones instead of the speakers if you have to listen to audio or music.
Battery saving questions?
If any of these power-saving tips worked for you, let me know! If you've got any tips of your own, let me know that too!
Reader comments
Every review besides here rated the new MacBook pro a huge flop. Everyone was waiting for an awesome new notebook, with latest gen hardware, availability of high levels of ram, battery life, touchscreen, etc. But instead they released a dud. Too bad. I was ready to plunk down on one until it was released. I laughed after the keynote was over. Then placed the order for my new dell I have now. 10 times the machine for 1/2 the cost. I have high resolution 4k touchscreen, 32gb ram, 1tb SSD with all the connectivity I NEED instead of lugging around stupid dongles until my printers, storage, scanners etc fail. etc. Why buy new periferals when you don't NEED to just because APPLE decides YOU need them. WHAT A JOKE. I guess suckers are born every min.....hey dannyJJK? Not this cat though. I saw right through the apple distortion field and said NOPE. I LOVE MY IPHONE AND IPAD AIR 2, but the MacBook line is down the toilet.
You fail to understand the reason why Apple only included USB-C ports on the new Mac.
First of all, USB-C is the latest version of USB, which you'd expect on the latest computer. Secondly, it can do what all of these "missing" ports do, so the other ports aren't needed.
But the main reason behind only putting USB-C on the Mac isn't to make money off dongles, it's to force manufacturers to have to make USB-C peripherals. Apple has done this technique in the past and it's always worked. Sure it disadvantages the customer short-term, but in the long-term (which isn't that long, I give it a year) it will push USB-C devices out much faster, which does benefit the customer. It's worth the short-term bit of discomfort of dongles, and dongles aren't really that bad honestly, you get used to it.
I don't understand what printers/scanners you're using, I've never used a wired one in over 10 years, all the ones I've bought have all been wireless so this shouldn't ever be a problem.
The latest gen hardware wasn't available for the launch of the new MacBook Pro, or the processor wasn't at least, and someone did a performance comparison of the latest one versus the one the new MacBook Pro is using, and the increase in performance isn't that much, so you're not really missing out. As for it not having 32GB of RAM, see here:
http://www.imore.com/why-doesnt-new-macbook-pro-have-32-gb-ram
Apple isn't going to put a touchscreen on the Mac, it doesn't work, and the Surface has proven this. There's still plenty of apps on the Windows 10 that aren't touch-optimized, which means they work poorly with the touchscreen. A user on here even said he used the touchscreen on his Surface 20% of the time. 20%! What's the point of even having a touchscreen if you're going to use it that little? The Touch Bar however has proven really useful for users that have tried it, and many developers have already taken advantage of it, even Photoshop supports it. But does Photoshop on Windows 10 support a touchscreen interface for the Surface? Nope.
Interesting enough Consumer Reports ran tests on the new Pro's and gave their lowest possible score which prevents them from recommending it as a 'buy'. Their reasoning was wildly inconsistent battery life in some cases 3.75 hours. In any case, that is going to sting and hopefully Apple can fix it.
Surface book, XPS with touchscreen or one of the new HP spectre 360s. All trump the new "pro".
In your opinion…
again, brainwashed boy, its fact. Sorry to burst your apple shaped balloon.
It's an opinion to say something is generally better than something else, unless you're going to state your reasons
I stated my reasons MANY MANY MANY TIMES! you just don't want to read them! please give me the reasons why the MacBook pro is better than most of the top windows devices like the Dell XPS, surface book, etc.....please I would love to hear them!
Again, more storage, more ram, faster processors, touchscreen (which btw is 100% better than that dumb strip), USB-A, USB-C, SD readers All on board on the device, Shall I go on? all that is left out of the NEW MACBOOK PRO......well besides the USB-C....since they want you to waste money on dongles and adapters.....I hate to tell Apple that the professional side of the coin will not magically toss out multi thousand dollar devices just to move to USB-C.....nor will they buy silly little dongles etc when they still get better deivces from windows based companies now....
More storage would be a benefit yes. The MacBook Pro couldn't have anymore RAM as it would've decreased the battery life significantly. I'd like to see one of these devices with 32GB of RAM beat the MacBook Pro with 16GB in battery life with the same slimness/lightweight body (again, it's a portable machine). If you're saying you value performance more than battery life, then you don't want a portable device.
USB-A is a disadvantage, it's legacy technology in nearly ******* 2017. 2017! And you'll still have USB-A ports on your laptop!? SD reader was removed because barely anyone used it, why have someone almost no one uses? Dongles are temporary, USB-C peripherals will soon be in abundance in the following year, especially with the fact that Apple have only included USB-C ports which will force manufacturers to increase production of USB-C peripherals.
And for a computer designed for many professional tasks, mouse/keyboard wins over touchscreen because you can display many more things on the screen on a desktop interface as opposed to a touch-optimized interface, a mouse is much more precise which is needed when doing things such as photo/video editing. Plus I wouldn't want fingerprints and smudges all over my screen when doing these important tasks
Kevin, Already did. Picked up a new windows based 2 in 1 system that is faster, has more ram, better battery life, full touch screen, not some silly gimpy bar, and is an all around better machine. for over a grand less. I love my iPhone and ipad, but the MacBook line is a total disappointment. They really need to re think what they are doing now. The new Surface book gets 16 hrs of battery life, the first SB gets 14 and my machine here gets over 12. In the quest to be the thinnest/starbuckstastic looking, Apple lost a lot of functionality. Plus using last generation hardware inside, that's the deal breaker. Then charge ridiculous amounts of money for last generation parts with lack of ports, connectivity for real people, NOT apple faithfull who will follow blindly no matter what they do.....no thanks....If they make touchscreen desktop and notebook devices I will come back, until then, nope.
Me too. I can’t provide feedback yet as I bought the SP4 for a family member. But my MacPro will need replacing soon……..
There's no lack of ports on the new MacBook Pro, USB-C can handle what all of those "missing ports" do. It's nearly 2017, I don't want legacy ports on a computer in nearly 2017, if I wanted to be stuck in the past then sure I could buy a Windows device, but some of us want to move forwards, that same mentality was the same with people who wanted to keep the floppy drive or optical drive. The Touch Bar has proved really useful in accessing quick shortcuts to things on apps, and I'm excited to see how more apps take advantage of it.
Plus personally for me, I don't want to go back to Windows, it's caused me so many issues that I've rarely had on macOS. Even on Windows 10, still have random issues which are annoying as ****. That's just my personal experience though, that doesn't apply for everyone
Surprised that "use an external battery pack" was not on the list. :P
The truth is that you can't "fix" the battery life. It has a finite capacity and if it does not perform the way you expect (or were told by Apple) then vote with your wallet.
It's not on the list because almost no one would want to take an external battery pack along with a laptop. You can possibly "fix" the battery life because it doesn't just depend on the capacity, it depends on many different software factors. That includes the OS, what apps are running, whether said apps are eating too much power (which Chrome has been known to do) and many other things.
But people will take multi use dongles,, but no battery? your logic is so melted by sniffing the apple crack to much buddy!
The MacBook Pro's battery could be perfectly fine hardware-wise, it's very possible that it's a software issue which would be corrected via a software update. There's no problem with dongles, they're for connecting legacy technology to the current technology. USB-C is current, USB-A is legacy. I'd rather not have legacy ports on a Mac that's come out near the end of 2016. Imagine using a computer with USB-A ports in 2017…
Love Rene's solution....WALK AWAY. ha ha....Don't use the MacBook so you don't drain the battery! awesome. At least it would look good while sipping your mocha choca latte ya ya!
Rene badly worded that title. What he was trying to refer to was that people often use a new device much more than when they're accustomed to it and have had it a while. There are plenty of better solutions in this article though!
seems thinner
You could use Apple's back up plan to fix the battery issues and simply put electrical tape over the battery indicator altogether.
Apple hasn't identified any battery issues as of yet, and as Rene stated, the time remaining indicator can be viewed as inaccurate by some people due to the fact it fluctuates depending on the task you're doing. iOS never had the time remaining indicator either.
Good to know that Mac Software can't be trusted.
So Apple removing the time to drain has nothing to do with battery complaints? Just poor timing? Ok... Lol
I never said that it has nothing to do with the battery complaints, but that Apple hasn't identified any battery issues as of yet
Who cares if they have identified issues. Jeez in the absence of an official response do you need a class action suit before you’ll believe stuff?
It took them years to identify the MacBook Pro graphics issues, so up until they did it was all hearsay right?
It's a lot harder to prove that a battery is draining faster than it should be, since there's so many factors involved as to what could be draining battery life, especially when you're setting up a new Mac. There will be a lot of stuff the OS has to sync and do during first setup. It could also be a problem with macOS Sierra, there's been countless times when an OS update has been released and caused battery life issues, that applies to iOS too.
I think most likely it will be fixed via a software update, unless Apple does actually identify a hardware issue.
Another area where the surface book beats the MacBook "pro". Apple missed the ball completely on this version. Shame really. It was hyped so much before release. The removal of USB A, lack of ram, battery life, touchscreen etc all added up to a lackluster upgrade from the last versions for sure. Microsoft is really pushing machines further now. Surface book, Surface studio and Surface pro 4, all are vastly better than their apple computing counterparts. Apple trounces Microsoft in phone and tablet implementation however. My iPhone and ipad are much better than windows phone and using a surface in pure tablet mode.
Oh, Apple also beats Microsoft in wearables as well. The apple watch is pure awesomeness and the band is terrible and wonky looking and feeling.
LOL... How could you fall for Microsoft's showcase demo products???
How could you fall for apple stating that the MacBook pro is pro. That's exactly what your doing. 2 sides of the coin. However, as it stands, I have owned a MBP and have used a friends surface book, the surface book is a much better device.
Apple's MacBook Pro is a Pro device. It's advertised that it does professional tasks, and it does. It's no less of a Pro than the previous version
sure it is, it cannot connect to most of the Professionals periferals they already have and use on a daily basis. A professional photographer cannot just take their memory card out of their camera and load their photos anymore, they cannot connect their printers they already own, they cannot connect to their hard storage systems they had before. It has previous generation processors, graphics processors and lacking ram that professionals need to process photos and videos at a fast pace. SO yes, it is much less of a pro version compared to previous MacBook pros.
"it cannot connect to most of the Professionals periferals they already have and use on a daily basis"
Why not? Buy a USB-C adapter and then you're fine, everyone knows this by now.
"A professional photographer cannot just take their memory card out of their camera and load their photos anymore"
They can connect via USB, or some cameras have a Wi-Fi transfer option. Apple removed the SD card slot because barely anyone used it anymore, that also includes professional photographers.
"they cannot connect their printers they already own"
Huh? Most, if not all, printers are wireless these days, I think the last time I used a wired printer was more than 10 years ago. There's no issue here, just connect the same way you did before…
"they cannot connect to their hard storage systems they had before"
USB-C adapter.
"has previous generation processors, graphics processors and lacking ram that professionals need to process photos and videos at a fast pace"
The latest processor was not available even at launch, and also offers a fairly trivial performance boost over the one now used in the new MacBook Pro. As for the RAM, 16GB is more than enough for most. You can read why no more than 16 GB was included here:
http://www.imore.com/why-doesnt-new-macbook-pro-have-32-gb-ram
Why would I buy adapters when 100% of current windows PRO devices will do exactly what is needed without stupid adapters...PLUS have USB C. lemming!
Why would I buy a computer with old USB ports when USB-A ports are going to go out of fashion in the next year? Lemming!
ha ha...in your little apple distortion reality field they are going out....that's what apple trys to tell you. but in REALITY USB A will be around for many years on every other device besides apple. and MILLIONS and MILLIONS of people will use them without having to buy new dongles and crap because they know better. YOU are soooooo warped in the apple reality bud.
And you're warped in a reality where you believe old technology will continue to be used. Do you still see floppy drives, VHS players? Things die out, especially when an old standard is replaced with a new one. More and more devices are using USB-C now, USB-A will certainly not be around for too much longer. It's nearly 2017, we've had them for years, it's time to lay them to rest
They actually do what they are advertised to do
As do Apple products, though every product can possibly have issues, and Microsoft definitely have had their fair share of issues, including the recent Windows 10 update that stopped many people's internet from working
Not a big fan of the new macbook but the surface isn't even a contender..lol
Surface book mops up this so called pro
In your opinion…
NO....fact! you have drank the apple kool - aid some much you cannot see that they are visionless right now. yep, iPhone and ipad are good devices...but the MacBook without touchscreen, latest generation processors, latest generation graphics processors, or high amounts of ram, etc is way less than the surface book.
Read my comment above as to why the MacBook Pro doesn't have the latest processor/graphics/RAM. Also, the Mac doesn't have a touchscreen for many reasons, the main one being that the OS isn't designed for touch, and everything would need to be redesigned for that. There's a lot more precision with a mouse cursor for professional tasks and a lot more can be shown on-screen, whereas with a touch interface icons must be bigger so they work well with touch, therefore less can be fit on the screen, which isn't good when using professional tools such as Photoshop
Anyone dissatisfied with battery life should return their MacBooks for refund and wait for the next one. Apple will not reconsider their thinness/battery life calculus until they feel it in their wallet. Thousands of returns will be a good start.
If you don't have any problems with the battery life, fantastic! However, there is no earthly reason to keep rewarding design decisions you don't agree with by suffering with a device that doesn't meet your needs.
Real Apple maniac will never admit there is something wrong with his device.
All industries have own tests which have nothing to do with real life, that is why they get such strange claims for battery usage or fuel usage in car industry for example.
It's only set for marketing b/s, to looks better in advertisement folders.
You forgot 'wait for rev 2', cause we all know that will be the one that Apple REALLY wanted to release ;)
Why would Apple release something they didn't want to? That's strange logic.