What to do if your iPhone or iPad isn't working like it should.

While the iPhone and iPad are great, well-made computing devices, like any such products, they can become slow or even freeze up from time to time. There are a number of causes for these issues, as well as an array of potential solutions.

Here's what you can do if your iPhone or iPad is slow or unresponsive.

Questions?

If you've got any questions about fixing your slow or frozen iPhone or iPad, or if you have another way to fix it, be sure to let us know in the comments.