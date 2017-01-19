What to do if your iPhone or iPad isn't working like it should.
While the iPhone and iPad are great, well-made computing devices, like any such products, they can become slow or even freeze up from time to time. There are a number of causes for these issues, as well as an array of potential solutions.
Here's what you can do if your iPhone or iPad is slow or unresponsive.
- Kill recent apps in your Fast App Switcher. Perhaps a rogue process is consuming your device's memory.
- Restart your iPhone (soft or hard reset).
- Delete and re-install any apps that repeatedly give you problems.
- If you're jailbroken with a number tweaks running on your iPhone or iPad, try removing them, then re-adding them one at a time to find the source of any issues.
- Update your iPhone to the latest firmware.
- Restore your iPhone as new. This is a move of last resort, and here, you're not restoring from a backup. You'll need to re-install everything on your iPhone or iPad on your own.
Questions?
If you've got any questions about fixing your slow or frozen iPhone or iPad, or if you have another way to fix it, be sure to let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
How to fix a slow or frozen iPhone or iPad
Or try clearing out text messages if you never delete them, close all the Safari windows you aren't using and go to Settings, Safari and clear History, Cookies and Cache. Makes a HUGE difference on most people's devices.
Because that will free up a lot of RAM.
Um, I'm not buying into old text messages slowing my phone down. Untrue.
I cleared out a buddy of mines who had been backing them up and not deleting them since 2007 and it made a vast improvement and his messaging app stopped crashing. If you don't think that deleting something that has built up to close to 100,000 on an app that has to load all of them when it opens isn't going to help... Then you'd be wrong ha ha.
"Has to load all of them?" What? What makes you think it's loading them all? Texts are stored in an SQLite database, and it only loads the last few dozen or so. You have to tap a button to load older ones.
How about this it worked for me and is less of a hassle than a restore. Settings>Reset>Reset All Settings. It helps alot and other than redoing your passwords and a few other things it does nothing to what u have on the phone but it speeds it up drastically
Settings-> General-> Reset-> Reset all settings. :)
Please realize that doing this will toss all of your settings out.
It dumps all of your categories.
It resets all your jailbreak app settings.
Or dont buy an iPad 2, cause my iPhone4 seems so so slow now!
I was under the impression that iphones are perfect?
And I thought I was the only one...
Can any one advise me how can i find my stolen iPhone if i still have it IMEI code...I did not have "mobile me"?? If any one can help i will be very grateful
An Apple product that is buggy or that slows down? Say it isn't so! Clearly a problem with the user or someone else's created software.
In the meantime, your solutions sound a lot like those tried with, say, an old Microsoft-powered computer, rather than a state-of-the-art social icon.
Now, if only the most recent iOS patch (sorry...'update') hadn't created issues of wi-fi connectivity for so many...
I found years ago that if you manage your data on the go or everynight before you plug in such as clearing your email trash clearing unwanted browser history you will always be ahead of the game
new smartphones with a gig of ram shouldn't give you as much problems
Earlier today it was evil to force quit an app to improve performance. Now it's #1.