Eevee is unique in Pokémon Go for its numerous split evolutions. You can get Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon — and there's even an easter egg to let you choose!

You finally catch or hatch the Pokémon you've been waiting for — and Eevee with wicked high stats (IV) and CP (Combat Power). You're ready to evolve but you really want the all-new Gen 2 Umbreon or Espeon, or the game-defining Vaporeon. No, you want a Jolteon to counter Vaporeon or a Flareon just because. But you don't want to leave it to random chance. Well, you don't have to! Stick it to the random number generator gods with this one neat easter-egg!

Update: How do you force evolve Eevee into Gen 2's Espeon or Umbreon?

Many of the Gen 1 to Gen 2 split evolutions require the new "evolution items" to force the old Pokémon into its new form. Not so Espeon or Umbreon. Instead, the same easter egg that worked for forcing a first-time Eevee-lution into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon also works for forcing a first-time Eevee-lution into a psychic-type Espeon or dark-type Umbreon.

All you have to do it re-name the Eevee you want to evolve after its trainer from the original Pokémon animated series.

Sakura for Espeon

for Espeon Tamao for Umbreon

Remember, it only works for the first Espeon and Umbreon you evolve, so choose wisely — your highest stat (IV) and CP Eevee's!

How do you force evolve Eevee into Gen 1's Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon?

Eevee is different than the other Gen 1 Pokémon: Instead of a linear evolution, its Eevee-lution is split. That means, when you hit the Evolve button, you random chance decides if you get a water-type Vaporeon, fire-type Flareon, or electric-type Jolteon.

Almost.

You have the ability, once and once only, to force Eevee to evolve into each of its split evolutions. That's one Vaporeon, one Flareon, and one Jolteon, guaranteed. All you have to do is use this magnificent easter egg:

Rename the Eevee you want to evolve after the name of its trainer from the original Pokémon animated searies. That's:

Pyro for Flareon

for Flareon Sparky for Jolteon

for Jolteon Rainer for Vaporeon.

Remember, it only works once for each. After that, you're back to random chance. So, choose wisely. Pick the highest stat (IV) and highest CP Eevee you can for each one.

And since Vaporeon is the most powerful Eevee-lution in the game, and Jolteon can counter Vaporeon (and Gyarados!), make those your first and second best respectively! (Sorry Flareon!)

Any Pokémon Go Eevee evolution questions?

If you have any questions about evolving Eevee into Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon, let me know in the comments below!