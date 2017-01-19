You shouldn't need to force your apps to shut down, but it can occasionally help when something goes wrong.
Your iPhone and iPad is designed to handle app launching and switching automatically: After an initial launch, iOS will pause most apps when you leave them to save battery power, then resumes your current state when you open them back up again.
But some apps — especially the Facebooks, Pokémons, and big media apps of the world — don't always behave perfectly. If you run into an issue or crash an app, iOS may accidentally save that crashed state; when you go to relaunch it, you may just hit the crash point again. If this happens, you'll need to force that app to completely shut down and restart.
In the past, there have been advocates for force quitting any app you're not actively using, but we'd recommend against a force shutdown unless a crash or heavy data drain is involved — launching apps from a force quit consumes much more power and time than restoring from a saved state.
How to force quit an app on iPhone or iPad
- Double click the Home button (or 3D Touch press the left side of the screen on iPhone 6s or later) to bring up the fast app switcher.
- Navigate to the app screen you want to quit.
Swipe up on the app card you wish to shut down by flicking it up and off the screen.
Around here, we do tend to force quit Facebook and Skype semi-regularly. That's because, historically, they've been offensively bad at power management and drawing data in the background.
How to force quit three apps at once on iPhone or iPad
You'll likely almost never want to force shut down more than one app at a time: It inevitably decreases performance and battery life since you force them to start over. But if you can't find the source of a rogue battery drain issue or are otherwise pressed for time and just need everything to stop, here's a quick (and rather silly) gesture to use.
- Double click the Home button (or 3D Touch press the left side of the screen on iPhone 6s or later) to bring up the fast app switcher.
- Navigate to the apps you want to force quit—up to three at a time.
Using three fingers, swipe up on the app cards you wish to shut down by flicking them up and off the screen.
How to force quit an app without using the fast app switcher
If for some reason you don't want to use the fast app switcher interface to kill an app, you can still do it the old fashioned way: By holding down the Power and Home buttons.
- Visit the app that you want to forcibly shut down.
- Hold down the On/Off button until the "slide to power off" screen appears.
- Hold down the Home button until you're dropped back onto the Home screen.
There's a subtle difference in how the system tracks this version of force quitting, but the result is the same.
Questions?
Have any questions about force quitting apps? Let us know in the comments.
I'm so guilty of constantly force quitting apps. I think it's because on android devices swiping an app away is just closing it, not force quitting it. Gotta break the habit.
Sent from the iMore App
I recently started doing this more frequently because lately some apps have been running like crap. This started before iOS 9. I'm using an iPhone 6. So annoying.
Sent from the iMore App
Wtf im force quitting all the time then why should i let apps running on background?
They're not "running" in the background, they're "paused" in the background. Assuming they don't have any background processes going. But assuming it's a good app without bad background processes, you should let your RAM do its job and really only force close an app if it's misbehaving.
Right before I plug in my iPhone to charge overnight, I force quit all apps in the background. So your saying I shouldn't be doing this?
Sent from the iMore App
Do this ONLY when apps go rogue. As indicated by idb closing apps that you use periodically actually uses more battery since they need to be activated from scratch instead on being readily available from your ram.
If those people are concerned of battery life when leaving apps in the app switcher then disable app refresh in backgrounds.
It's not necessarily that it's bad for the phone, it just doesn't do any good either. It's also a common misconception that you should close all your apps to save RAM, but whenever you run out of RAM, iOS automatically closes apps to make room for new ones.
Swiping up from the task switcher is NOT a force quit however the second one mentioned here is.
Sent from the iMore App
Thank you! I was beginning to get highly irritated at everyone claiming they "force" quit all their apps.
Hopefully the writer updates his article since he is confusing the two actions and spreading misinformation.
THIS app, iMore, need update because I have to shut it down often to see comments but there aren't any there.. But they displays in desktop version.
Sent from the iMore App
Great tips! Thanks, Rene!
There seems to be no difference in the steps listed for one app and three apps?
As long as force quitting isn't harming anything I'm not gonna worry about it.
Sent from the iMore App
Multitasking and killing apps in iOS 9 is awful. It was way better in iOS 8.
Why is this called "Force Close"? That same language is used on the Mac (actually Force Exit) for those really daft apps and sometimes Finder when it decides to be a prick. Nonetheless, there isn't any need to keep an app open unless you are work within multiple apps or multiple social media platforms. Having more apps running means more RAM usage, despite background app allocation. Plus, the more apps you have open the more you'll have to filter through to get to the one you want and iOS 9's card stack UI isn't as swift as we wished it would be.
Sent from the iMore App
All of what you said is true if you are talking about OS X. Only *some* of what you said is true when talking about iOS though. For instance backgrounded apps on iOS don't use any CPU cycles or RAM at all, or at least, the RAM they are using is marked for re-allocation and therefore they aren't really "using" it at all.
I've been using the force-touch on the left side of the screen to get at multi-tasking as it's way easier and addictive too. However, it only seems to work properly about 90% of the time. The rest of the time it starts an app or just fails or all the icons start to wiggle etc.
It's certainly handy, but Apple really needs to work out some of the bugs.
This would have to be one of the dumbest post ever! So much so I had create an account to comment.
If you "force close" the app is still running and even so when background services are disabled..
Don't believe me? See for yourself.
Next time you "force close" your apps restart your phone by either powering down or holding the power button and home button simultaneously until after the screen switches off then release when the apple logo appears, once it restarts enter passwords if enabled then double tap the home key again and whalla, the apps you just closed are back.
It's been like that since the iPhone 4 was released from what I can remember so if a simpleton like myself knows this then you the experts writing this story are retarded.
Reason why? Well it's still running for however long they want in your phones memory, because you can't see it or close it doesn't mean it's closed.
good lord, you mean they can't just have an 'X' pop-up after double pressing the home button to close all apps at once??? is that so hard? ghey apple.
hold the home button
Nxt you task the app that you whant
I thought all that running in the background slows the performance down, and is a battery drain. Weather apps, or any apps in the background that use location should be closed. I do it all the time, and seem to have no problems. When you have a lot of apps, do you really need them all in the background? Thanks.
Sent from the iMore App