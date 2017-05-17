Third-party apps using iCloud will be required to use app-specific passwords. Here's how to generate one.

As of June 15, Apple will require all third-party apps that use iCloud to store data to use app-specific passwords for added protection.

App-specific passwords ensure that your Apple ID isn't compromised if you need to add your iCloud account to a third-party email, calendar, or contact manager app. It creates a password that those third-party apps will store instead. It is just another layer of protection that will ensure you're protected from nefarious activities.

You'll need to have two-factor authentication enabled in order to generate app-specific passwords. Two-factor authentication is different than two-step verification.

How to enable two-factor authentication

How to generate an app-specific password

Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password. Verify your identity with two-factor authentication. Under the Security section, select Generate Passwords. If you don't see the option to generate app-specific passwords, you'll need to enable two-factor authentication, which is different than two-step verification. Enter a label for the password. Be sure the name relates to the app for which you are generating the password, like "Outlook" or "Thunderbird." Select Create. Copy the app-specific password you generated. Launch the app for which you need the app-specific password. Paste the app-specific password into the password field that is asking for your iCloud password.

From now on, the app you just generated the app-specific password for will use this specific password in order to access iCloud. If you every have to re-enter your iCloud password, use this app-specific password again.

How to view all of your app-specific passwords

Apple lets you store up to 25 active app-specific passwords at one time. You can view passwords you've generated for apps to ensure you still need them.

Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password. Verify your identity with two-factor authentication. Under the Security section, select Edit. Under the App-Specific Passwords section, select View History.

You'll be able to see every app-specific password you've created. Take a look at the list to make sure you're still using iCloud with those third-party apps.

How to revoke app-specific passwords

If you have any app-specific passwords for apps that you no longer use, you can revoke the password, which will also revoke access for that third-party app to iCloud. If you want to use that third-party app again, you'll need to generate a new app-specific password.

Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password. Verify your identity with two-factor authentication. Under the Security section, select Edit. Under the App-Specific Passwords section, select View History. Select the Remove icon next to the password you want to revoke. It looks like an X. Select Revoke to confirm that you want to revoke access to the app-specific password. Select Done when you are finished.

You can also select Revoke All to revoke access to all app-specific passwords you've created.

Any Questions?

Do you have any questions about generating app specific passwords? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.