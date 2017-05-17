Third-party apps using iCloud will be required to use app-specific passwords. Here's how to generate one.
As of June 15, Apple will require all third-party apps that use iCloud to store data to use app-specific passwords for added protection.
App-specific passwords ensure that your Apple ID isn't compromised if you need to add your iCloud account to a third-party email, calendar, or contact manager app. It creates a password that those third-party apps will store instead. It is just another layer of protection that will ensure you're protected from nefarious activities.
You'll need to have two-factor authentication enabled in order to generate app-specific passwords. Two-factor authentication is different than two-step verification.
How to enable two-factor authentication
Note: Whenever you change your Apple ID, all of your app-specific passwords will automatically be revoked and you'll have to generate new app-specific passwords for each app again.
- How to generate an app-specific password
- How to view all of your app-specific passwords
- How to revoke app-specific passwords
How to generate an app-specific password
- Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password.
- Verify your identity with two-factor authentication.
Under the Security section, select Generate Passwords.
If you don't see the option to generate app-specific passwords, you'll need to enable two-factor authentication, which is different than two-step verification.
- Enter a label for the password. Be sure the name relates to the app for which you are generating the password, like "Outlook" or "Thunderbird."
Select Create.
Copy the app-specific password you generated.
- Launch the app for which you need the app-specific password.
- Paste the app-specific password into the password field that is asking for your iCloud password.
From now on, the app you just generated the app-specific password for will use this specific password in order to access iCloud. If you every have to re-enter your iCloud password, use this app-specific password again.
How to view all of your app-specific passwords
Apple lets you store up to 25 active app-specific passwords at one time. You can view passwords you've generated for apps to ensure you still need them.
- Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password.
Verify your identity with two-factor authentication.
- Under the Security section, select Edit.
- Under the App-Specific Passwords section, select View History.
You'll be able to see every app-specific password you've created. Take a look at the list to make sure you're still using iCloud with those third-party apps.
How to revoke app-specific passwords
If you have any app-specific passwords for apps that you no longer use, you can revoke the password, which will also revoke access for that third-party app to iCloud. If you want to use that third-party app again, you'll need to generate a new app-specific password.
- Navigate to Appleid.apple.com from your web browser and sign in with your Apple ID and Password.
- Verify your identity with two-factor authentication.
Under the Security section, select Edit.
- Under the App-Specific Passwords section, select View History.
- Select the Remove icon next to the password you want to revoke. It looks like an X.
- Select Revoke to confirm that you want to revoke access to the app-specific password.
Select Done when you are finished.
You can also select Revoke All to revoke access to all app-specific passwords you've created.
