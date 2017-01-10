How do I get the Apple Watch Hermès look for less?!

There is no doubt that the Apple Watch Hermès is a beautiful piece of art, but at over $1,000, it's hard to justify spending that chunk of cash on a darn watch band (and if you've got a real one, we think you're awesome while simultaneously hating you just a little bit).

Luckily, there are some quality third-party accessories that mimic the style of the Apple Watch Hermès flawlessly!

Here are a couple of options to consider if you're on the hunt for the perfect Hermès dupe!

Burkley Case Apple Watch cuff

While it's not an Hermès, you won't have to take out a second mortgage on your home just to be able to strap this Apple Watch cuff to your wrist.

Made with genuine leather and featuring a stainless steel clasp, lugs, and Apple Watch adapter, the Burkley Case Apple Watch cuff comes close to matching the Apple Watch Hermès look in color and style. Like the Hermès, this cuff fits only the 42mm version of the Apple Watch, so make sure this is the version you have before purchasing.

People who own the Burkley Case Apple Watch cuff say that it is comfortable to wear and that they often get complimented when wearing it.

Costing less than $90, the Burkley Case Apple Watch cuff is a fantastic choice if you want that rich Hermès look without the Hermès price

See at Amazon

Vilo V-Moro cuff band

The Vilo V-Moro cuff band is of a similar style to the Apple Watch Hermès, and comes in three different colors.

The V-Moro cuff band fits the 38mm and the 42mm Apple Watch and is made of genuine leather, just like the Hermès, but unlike the Hermès you can choose between a brown, red, and black leather strap.

People who own it love the way it looks and feels, and some even say that others think they're wearing an actual Hermès Apple Watch strap.

If you're looking for a low-cost version of the Apple Watch Hermès, you can't go wrong with the Vilo V-Moro cuff band.

See at Amazon

Jack Foster Leather Apple Watch cuff

Jack Foster Leather brings an affordable yet still handcrafted leather cuff, similar to the Apple Watch Hermès with its Apple Watch cuff. It is made to order, so you get a one-of-a-kind cuff, like no other.

Expertly crafted by hand and made with genuine Horween Dublin leather, the Jack Foster Leather Apple Watch cuff fits the 38 and 42mm versions of the Apple Watch. It comes in two shades: dark cognac and English tan, and its fittings are stainless steel or gray.

While not cheap at $165, it is still much less expensive than the actual Apple Watch Hermès and retains that elegant one-of-a-kind handcrafted touch.

If you want a band for your Apple Watch that mimics the style and upscale appeal of the Apple Watch Hermès, the Jack Foster Leather Apple Watch cuff is the one for you.

See at Etsy

Goriani leather watch strap

If you want the Apple Watch Hermès look but with a funkier edge to it, the Goriani leather watch strap might be the one you're looking for.

The Goriani leather watch strap is custom made by hand out of Horween Chromexel leather, which gives it a soft worn feel that it is further enhanced by the rough styling of the stitches, stainless steel buckles,and lugs. However, it does not come with a fitting for the Apple Watch itself.

The pricing is right for the Goriani leather watch strap, too — less than $85 for a handmade, made to order product.

Note: If the item is sold out, you can contact the shop owner to request a custom-order.

See at Etsy

Black Forest Atelier leather cuff band

The Black Forest Atelier leather cuff band is pretty close in appearance to the Apple Watch Hermès — possibly one of the closest you can get without spending Hermès prices.

Fitting the 38 and 42mm Apple Watch, the Black Forest Atelier leather cuff band is made by hand from genuine leather and features stainless steel or space gray lugs, buckle, and watch adapter. Its color is a very similar brown to Hermès' Fauve, although you can get it in two other color options.

If you're looking for a watch cuff that is the closest in appearance to the Apple Watch Hermès, the Black Forest Atelier leather cuff band is the one for you.

See at Etsy

EternitizzzStrap leather watch cuff

EternitizzzStrap leather watch cuff for the Apple Watch brings elegance similar to the Apple Watch Hermès, but at a fraction of the cost.

Made by hand from soft French leather, the EternitizzzStrap cuff comes in classic brown with watch fittings available in silver, gray, black, gold, and rose gold. It fits the 42mm version of the Apple Watch only.

If you want a leather cuff with the Apple Watch Hermès flair, but don't have $2,000 to blow, try the EternitizzStrap leather watch cuff.

See at Etsy

Pad & Quill Lowry leather cuff

Pad & Quill's Lowry leather cuff is an exceptional band for the Apple Watch that is similar to the Apple Watch Hermès, but has its own unique appeal.

It's made of genuine Horween Leather from the famous Chicago tannery and stitched by hand. It comes with a stainless steel buckle, lugs, and watch fitting, and has a distinct rustic look. It fits the 42mm Apple Watch only.

If you like the look of the Apple Watch Hermès and you want something that looks similar, yet not identical to it, then give the Pad & Quill Lowry leather cuff a try.

See at Pad & Quill

So... What do you think?!

Are you someone who would spring for a knock-off, or would you rather pay full-price for the real Hermès deal?! Let us know what you think in the comments below!