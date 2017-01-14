How can I get the Apple Watch Hermes Double Tour look for less?

Coiling comfortably around your wrist like a stylish leather snake, the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour is elegantly unique, modern, and eye-catching; however, it's also quite expensive at $490, which puts it outside of most people's budgets.

Fortunately, you can get the Double Tour look for a fraction of the cost without sacrificing quality or style! Here are a number of options to consider as you hunt down the perfect Hermès dupe.

SOWELL Double Tour Bracelet Band

Your friends will be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the SOWELL Double Tour Bracelet band and the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour. With its high-quality leather and fashionable design, it's nearly a perfect match to the Hermès design.

The SOWELL comes in shades similar to those of the Hermès Double Tour and is made of soft, genuine leather. It fits only the 38mm Apple Watch, but also comes in quilted leather, so if you like the Hermès Double Tour look, but want to switch it up a little, you can do that.

If you want an inexpensive yet compelling facsimile of the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, then the SOWELL Double Tour Bracelet Band is a good option.

Vilo V-MORO Double Tour Bracelet

The Vilo V-Moro Double Tour Bracelet consists of a genuine leather exterior and a microfiber interior.

It comes in a variety of colors, including the rich brown one shown here, and is a decent replica of the Hermès Double Tour.

It only fits the 38mm Apple Watch, like Apple's, but luckily it only comes at a fraction of the cost, saving you plenty of cash, while keeping you stylish and fashion-forward.

Kartice Double Tour Bracelet

If you want a more rough-hewn version of the Hermès Double Tour, then you'll love the Kartice Double Tour Bracelet!

The Katrice is made of sturdy leather and has thick stitching for an edgier, more modern look.

Made only for the 38mm version of the Apple Watch, the Kartice, shown here in blue, is available in other colors and also in a quilted leather pattern.

OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Apple Watch Band

For something wildly different – while still looking similar to the Hermès Double Tour – the OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Watch Band is handmade and available for both the 38 and 42mm versions of the Apple Watch.

Made from genuine Dublin leather from the Horween Tannery in Chicago, Illinois, it has a soft, refined feel and look. It's available in three colors: chestnut (shown here), natural, and black, with a variety of colored stitchings. Natural is closest to Hermès' fauve. It comes in your choice of gold, rose gold, and black adapters to best match the fittings of your Apple Watch.

If you want an Apple Watch Hermès facsimile that's got that one-of-a-kind look, then the OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Apple Watch Band is for you.

JuxliHome Double Tour Apple Watch Band

Available with a variety of Apple Watch adapters from space gray to rose gold, the JuxliHome Double Tour Apple Watch Band is customizable to fit your Apple Watch, whether it's the 38mm or 42mm version.

Hand-crafted with genuine leather in brown, blue, black, red, and gray, with off-white stitching and stainless steel fittings tinted to match the adapter, not only does it look like the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, but it feels as rich and refined as the genuine article.

If you don't have the bucks to afford the real deal, you'll love the simple elegance of the JuxliHome Double Tour Apple Watch Band!

So, what's your pick?

Do you have a genuine Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, or are you sporting a perfect doppelgänger? Let us know in the comments below!