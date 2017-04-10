What are the best Apple Watch Leather Loop knockoffs available? Strap these on and find out!

You can't deny that the Apple Watch Leather Loop is modern, fashionable, and quite striking for a watch band. But... expensive.

Lucky for you, there are a few of options for picking up the Apple Watch Leather Loop look for much, much less.

HappyCell Genuine Leather Loop Band

If you're scared to pick up a knockoff Leather Loop watch band because you think the quality might be off, the band itself might not look right, and the look and feel might be, well, cheap, then you probably haven't seen the HappyCell Genuine Leather Loop Band.

Craig Lloyd, Gotta Be Mobile:

Overall, I'm very happy with the purchase. Even though it's not a genuine Apple Leather Loop band, it's good enough that it can pass the test, especially at only [$17]. Plus, most people won't even be able to tell the difference!

The band is designed from a soft, genuine leather, and a magnetic enclosure, just like the original Apple Watch Leather Loop. You can easily adjust and fit the band to your wrist size if you have larger or smaller wrists.

With over 378 reviews online, and nearly a 4-star rating, the HappyCell Genuine Leather Loop Band is one Apple Watch Leather Loop knockoff to keep in mind. Plus, it's only around $17 - how great of a price is that?!

See at Amazon

SUNKONG Leather Loop Strap Watch Band

Stainless steel lugs? Check! Soft, premium leather? Check! Adjustable, strong, magnetic closure? Check! Various eye-catching color options? Check! Reasonable price? Check, check, check!

The SUNKONG Leather Loop Strap Watch Band is an Apple Watch Leather Loop that looks, feels, and performs on your wrist just like the real thing.

Built to fit both Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 models, designed with a sweat-resistant, comfortable leather band, and easily secured and adjustable with a durable magnetic closure so as to ensure your Apple Watch doesn't fall off your wrist in the middle of the day, the SUNKONG Leather Loop Strap Watch Band is a knockoff worth looking into! (BTW, did we mention the one-year warranty?)

You can pick up your SUNKONG Leather Loop Strap Watch Band in four different colors, including black, blue, brown, and grey for around $20.

See at Amazon

Fullmosa Soft Leather Loop Band

While paying full price for some items & accessories can ensure that something is high-quality, has a long product life, and is just simply something you can really rely on, picking up the Fullmosa Soft Leather Loop Band instead of the Apple Watch Leather Loop might be a shortcut worth taking!

Fashioned from a soft, synthetic leather (so it's the perfect gift for that vegan in your life!) that promises to be both comfortable and durable for day-to-day wear and tear, the Fullmosa Soft Leather Loop Band is a well-priced band that can easily be adjusted and secured around your wrist.

Like all Apple Watch bands, the Fullmosa is designed with lugs on both ends that can easily be removed and adjusted if you want to pick out another color of Fullmosa Soft Leather Loop Band to wear for the day.

If you're a fan of the Product(RED) iPhone, you can easily match your Apple Watch with the red Fullmosa Soft Leather Loop Band color option, or you could go for a classic black or blue for around $23.

See at Amazon

What's your favorite Loop dupe?

Is there a knockoff Apple Watch Leather Loop that you simply cannot get enough of? Maybe one that we ultimately missed on our list?

Let us know your favorite Apple Watch Leather Loop dupe in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!