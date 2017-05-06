How to get the Apple Watch Milanese loop look for less

The Milanese loop style doesn't have to cost you a small fortune.

Apple's original Milanese loop is beautiful, smooth, stainless steel mesh that wraps around your wrist in a continuous, adjustable loop. This Apple Watch band is fully magnetic, so there's no need for buckles or clasps. Apple offers it in black or space gray for $149.00, but if that's out of your price range, we've got the best alternatives money can buy.

Riega Penom Milanese mesh loop

Available for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches, the Riega Penom loop comes in as low as $16. It comes in black, silver, and rose gold, all of which match Apple Watch bodies spot-on.

The magnetic band is completely adjustable and will fit virtually any wrist and it comes with a one-year warranty, in case you're a little extra hard on the band. The Riega Penom is hands-down the most popular of the alternative Milanese loops.

JETech Milanese loop

Another Milanese loop alternative that's at the top of our list comes from JETech. The price ranges from around $16 to around $20 and it comes in black, silver, and gold.

JETech is all about quality and customer satisfaction; it's a brand that's made it onto a number of our recommendation lists . It offers a six-month warranty for the watch bands, which are comfortable, adjustable, and just plain look good.

top4cus Milanese loop

The Milanese loop from top4cus is often on sale at a deep discount, so you can get this version for as little as around $12 and up to about $25. It's also available in four colors: black, silver, champagne gold, and rose gold.

top4cus boasts two-layer plating to keep the color of your loop looking good as new, and those colors are a stellar match for Apple's originals. If you do encounter any glitches it comes with a one-year warranty.

Xinkeji Milanese loop

A popular option from Xinkeji comes in black and silver for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches. The smaller size will cost you around $16 while the larger is about $18. If you're looking to be a little truer to Apple and stick with only their basic two color options, Xinkeji designed these with you in mind.

The one-year warranty is a nice safeguard, but most who've bought the band say they have zero issues or complaints. The steel mesh is smooth, won't snag on fabric, and the magnet stays secure throughout your day and evening.

BRG Tech Milanese loop

BRG Tech's band is yours, starting around $12, depending on the size and color you choose. It comes in black, silver, and lovely rose gold.

BRG Tech prides itself on being a seamless fit for Apple Watches and those who've made this purchase certainly agree. The stainless steel is soft, high-quality, and designed to last from a morning run to a nice evening out.

Vteyes Milanese loop

Points for originality are awarded to the band from Vteyes. The color options are outstanding, with more than eight to choose from, including the unique camo design pictured to the right. Prices start at around $13.

The magnetic connection will not budge and the band is as comfortable as it is stylish. It's light on your wrist and the high quality stainless steel will last through just about anything. If unique is what you're looking for, look no further.

MoKo Milanese loop

More originality, you ask? We can do that with the Milanese loop from MoKo. With nine colors to choose from, this band will set you back about $10 for basic colors and $20 for a more interesting looks, like the colorful option pictured to the right.

MoKo offers the longest warranty on their bands with 18 months of coverage. The lugs that attach to the Apple Watch are snug and an exact fit compared to the original Milanese loops and it's especially excellent for much smaller wrists but completely adjustable like the others.

Love that loop

Compare the original Apple Watch Milanese loop to any of our top contenders and see for yourself how they stack up.