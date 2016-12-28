How do I Get iCloud on Windows? Apple and Microsoft just became a little closer!

When you're an Apple user, transferring files, sharing photos, and syncing data between your Apple devices has been accomplished through iCloud, but if you have both Apple and Windows devices you've been left out in the cold. Lucky for you, you can now get iCloud on Windows so you can share photos, sync calendars, and access files between the platforms.

Before you start

You'll need to make sure you are signed-in to your iCloud account (by using your Apple ID) on your Apple device first. If you're using an iPhone or iPad, chances are you've already created an Apple ID when you set it up; however, if you're new to your iPhone or iPad use these steps below to create an account.

How to create a new Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad

Open the Settings app. Tap iCloud. Tap Create a new Apple ID. Enter a birth date. Tap Next. Enter your first and last name. Tap Next. Select your current email address or get a new iCloud email address. Enter your email address. Create a password. Verify the password. Select a security question. Type in answer. Repeat two more times. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Merge or Don't Merge to sync iCloud data from Safari, reminders, contacts and calendars. Tap OK to confirm Find My iPhone is turned on.

You can also create an Apple ID on Mac.

How to get iCloud on Windows

Go to the iCloud for Windows webpage. Click Download. Navigate to your Downloads folder. Double click iCloud Setup Select the I accept the terms in the license agreement option. Click Install. Wait for iCloud to install. Click Finish. Click Yes to restart your computer right now, or click no if you want to manually restart your computer to finish the install. Enter your Apple ID login information. Click Sign In.

Now you've got the full power of Apple's iCloud on your Windows PC!

