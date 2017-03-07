Become an expert with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mini guide. The best part is, you can get it for free!

If you've purchased The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (let's call it BotW for brevity) for the Nintendo Switch, you're entitled to a large amount of points that you can use toward a number of different perks with your My Nintendo account, including a BotW mini guide in PDF form that you can download for free. Here's how to redeem your points and get the game guide.

How to add points for your game purchases to your My Nintendo account

If you've purchased a physical copy of any game for Nintendo Switch, you can add the points for those purchases on your Switch.

Select the game for which you want to receive points from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Options in the lower right corner of the Home screen, or press the -/+ buttons on the controller. Select My Nintendo Rewards Program from the Options menu. Select Earn Points. Select the profile for which you want to receive the points. Select Earn Points for this software. Select OK to finish the process.

You now have points in your My Nintendo loyalty program account. If you purchase a physical copy of BotW, you'll earn 12 gold coin points. If you purchase a digital copy in the eShop, you'll earn 60 gold coin points. Clearly, Nintendo wants you to buy digital.

How to redeem points on your My Nintendo account

Once you've added points to your My Nintendo account, you can use them for such things as discounts on games, themes for your devices, and my favorite; The BothW mini game guide.

Navigate to my.nintendo.com from a web browser. Log in with your Nintendo Account user ID and password. Click Redeem points. Select your reward (like the BotW mini guide). Click Redeem. Click Redeem to confirm your selection. If you're getting the game guide, scroll down and select the language version you want to download.

The PDF will open in a new browser tab. You can then download it to your computer. I added mine to iBooks and view it on my iPad while I'm playing the game. It's awesome.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to add and redeem points for purchases with your My Nintendo account? Put them in the comments.