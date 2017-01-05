You can play Super Mario Run as some other beloved characters in the Mario series; you just have to unlock them!

The name of the game may be Super Mario Run, but several characters from the Mushroom Kingdom also make an appearance in the mobile game. You won't have access to all of them at the start, but as you make your way through World Tour mode and Toad Rally mode, you'll be able to unlock the game's supporting cast.

Toad

Toad is the easiest character to unlock, and you can do it right at the beginning of the game. All you have to do is sign up for or log into an existing My Nintendo account.

When you play as Toad, you will notice he is slightly faster than Mario, which makes him a favorite of mine to use in Toad Rally mode.





Peach

Peach is the loveable Princess Toadstool who Mario is trying to save from his nemesis, Bowser.

You'll unlock Peach when you complete all 24 levels of the World Tour mode. Save the Princess and she will take up residence right outside her castle in your kingdom.

Peach can float, allowing her to stay in the air for longer periods of time and avoid enemies and obstacles with ease.





Yoshi

Yoshi is a fan-favorite of the Mario universe and this little green dinosaur can be unlocked through Toad Rally mode.

To play as Yoshi, you'll need to collect 30 Red Toads and 30 Yellow Toads during Toad Rally mode. Once you have, you can build his house in your kingdom and he will join your squad!

Yoshi has the ability to jump higher than Mario. By tapping and holding the screen, Yoshi will kick his feet and push himself even higher — great for reaching high places and hard-to-reach platforms.





Luigi

Luigi is Mario's younger, taller brother, and he is another character that requires you to grind through Toad Rally mode.

You'll need to build Luigi's house in your kingdom before you can play as him. His house requires 150 Green Toads and 150 Purple toads.

Luigi can jump high, even higher than Yoshi. Plus, he can also take advantage of power mushrooms just like his older brother.





Toadette

Toadette will take you a lot of time to unlock and you'll need to impress a lot of toads in Toad rally to get her to join the team.

You'll need 200 Red Toads, 200 Blue Toads, 200 Green Toads, 200 Purple Toads, and 200 Yellow toads to build Toadette's house.

Toadette is just as fast as Toad, making her another great option to speed through Toad Rallies.





Who is your favorite character?

Let us know who you enjoy playing as by leaving a comment below!