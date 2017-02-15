Wish the 12-inch MacBook had MagSafe? You can still have the same effect!
Updated February 2017: New information about Griffin's BreakSafe cable for the MacBook Pro has been added.
The newest MacBook, saw Apple shift away from multiple ports to one single versatile Thunderbolt 3 (which uses USB-C ports).
While some people have been mourning the loss of the connectivity ports, others have been wondering what they are going to do without MagSafe. The popular power source for the MacBook line has also been replaced by the Thunderbolt 3 technology.
If the lack of MagSafe is preventing you from purchasing a new MacBook, or you are having a hard time adjusting to life without MagSafe, we've found a great product that should put your mind at ease.
Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C power cable
The folks over at Griffin have designed a USB-C cable that works almost exactly like MagSafe. The Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable has a regular USB-C connector on one end and a detachable magnetic connector on the other.
The magnetic end is actually in two pieces. At the tip is the USB-C connector that plugs into your MacBook, and right behind it is the magnetic part that can easily break away from the end of the cable. All this means is that, just like with MagSafe, if the BreakSafe cord is accidentally pulled for any reason, the cable will break away at the magnetic portion, leaving the USB-C connector in your computer and eliminating the risk of damage to the port. Plus, the BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C power cable prevents your MacBook from being dragged along for the ride, meaning it shouldn't be falling off any tables.
It's important to note that this cable is specifically meant as a power cable and does not support data or video transfers.
You can order the Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable for around $40.
Will we see this for the new MacBook Pro? Yes!
Griffin annouced at CES earlier this year that a BreakSafe 100W cable is in development. The cable would be capable of charging all verisons of the MacBook Pro, and will be available sometime in quater two this year.
Is it worth it?
We want to know what you think! Will you try this third-party solution? Or do you think you'll manage just fine without MagSafe? Let us know by commenting below.
How to get MagSafe on your 12-inch MacBook
USB C on my MacBook pops out without much of a struggle so unless you're wont to have cables littering the floor like tripwire then I can't see the point of it. Nice to see Griffin have adopted Apple's hyperinflated accessory prices though.
Griffin is really the only option out there at the moment. I would assume (or hope) that the price would come down if other companies come out with similar products.
Agreed. Hoping we see more options soon! Gotta have my MagSafe.
Do we know if this works with Thunderbolt 3 connections as well? I know the port is the same, but does the data transmission hold up?
It's specifically for power. Data transmission is not supported according to Griffin.
Looks like this cable is only rated up to 60 watts so the Macbook is the only model that can safely use it. The Macbook Pro 13" and 15" models have 61 watt and 87 watt chargers, respectively.
Thanks so much for bringing those very important details to my attention. I have updated the article to reflect the appropriate changes to ensure this cable is used safely. Thanks again!
Have and use it. Works great. But since it's power-only, I don't use it when I have it connected to my OWC USB-C dock. But then that is on my desk, so no danger of dragging it off the coffee table or something similar.
Only reason I would love this is at work I dock my MacBook and it would amazing to only have to plug one thing in for power Displays and USB stuff. Sucks when your mobile and need to carry a dongle device or forget your power cable.
interesting idea... so u've detached the cord from the plug. instead..