Wish the 12-inch MacBook had MagSafe? You can still have the same effect!

The newest MacBook, saw Apple shift away from multiple ports to one single versatile Thunderbolt 3 (which uses USB-C ports).

While some people have been mourning the loss of the connectivity ports, others have been wondering what they are going to do without MagSafe. The popular power source for the MacBook line has also been replaced by the Thunderbolt 3 technology.

If the lack of MagSafe is preventing you from purchasing a new MacBook, or you are having a hard time adjusting to life without MagSafe, we've found a great product that should put your mind at ease.

Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C power cable

The folks over at Griffin have designed a USB-C cable that works almost exactly like MagSafe. The Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable has a regular USB-C connector on one end and a detachable magnetic connector on the other.

The magnetic end is actually in two pieces. At the tip is the USB-C connector that plugs into your MacBook, and right behind it is the magnetic part that can easily break away from the end of the cable. All this means is that, just like with MagSafe, if the BreakSafe cord is accidentally pulled for any reason, the cable will break away at the magnetic portion, leaving the USB-C connector in your computer and eliminating the risk of damage to the port. Plus, the BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C power cable prevents your MacBook from being dragged along for the ride, meaning it shouldn't be falling off any tables.

It's important to note that this cable is specifically meant as a power cable and does not support data or video transfers.

You can order the Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable for around $40.

Will we see this for the new MacBook Pro? Yes!

Griffin annouced at CES earlier this year that a BreakSafe 100W cable is in development. The cable would be capable of charging all verisons of the MacBook Pro, and will be available sometime in quater two this year.

Is it worth it?

