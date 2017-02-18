How do you get more Candy and Stardust in Pokémon Go so you can evolve and power up faster? Like this!

Once you get a taste for Pokémon Go, you're going to want to start evolving and powering up your Pokémon as fast as possible. To evolve you need Candy. A lot of it. To power up you need more Candy and Stadust. The amount you need starts small but grows as you get to higher levels. So, how do you get as much Candy and Stardust as possible to evolve and power up as much as possible? Here's the breakdown!

Candy and Stardust in a post-Gen 2 Pokémon Go world

With the release of Pokémon Go Gen 2, several changes have been made to Candy and Stardust. Specifically, there are now a couple of ways to get even more of both. Ways not previously available.

Catching evolved forms now earns you extra Candy and Stardust. (Pidgeotto or Pidgeot gives you more than a Pidgey, for example.)

Pinap Berry now double the Candy you get if you successfully catch a Pokémon immediately after using it.

You can combine both these together, so catching a Venusaur right after using a Pinap Berry will get you 20 Bulbasaur Candy.

These changes will make it easier and faster to build up those tough-to-evolve third stages, like Tyranatar but they'll also let you get even more resources to mass-evolve common Pokémon if level grinding is your thing.

What are Candy and Stardust in Pokemon Go and why do you want them?

Candy is what you use to evolve your Pokémon into their higher level forms and what you use to power them up to increase their CP (combat power) and HP (hit points) so they sit higher in Gyms and can battle more effectively.

Some Pokémon evolutions take as little as 12 Candy, like Pidgey; others can take 50, 100, or even 400 (hi, Magikarp). Typically, the more Candy you need, the more powerful the evolution. Each Pokémon species has its own specific type of Candy, so you need Dratini Candy to evolve Dragonair and Dragonite, and Bulbasaur Candy to evolve Ivysaur and Venusaur. You can't use Dratini Candy to evolve Bulbasaur or vice versa.

When you're powering up your Pokémon, you need Candy, but you also need Stardust. Unlike Candy, though, there's only one kind of Stardust and all Pokémon can use it.

That makes both Candy and Stardust incredibly valuable in Pokémon Go. At least if you want those 3000+ CP Dragonites, Gyarados, Rhydon, and Vaporeon you see sitting on top of all the gyms these days. And once you get Candy and incense, you don't want to waste it.

Best Pokémon to evolve and power up in Pokémon Go

Can you buy Candy and Stardust in Pokémon Go, like Lucky Eggs and Incubators? From spinning PokéStops? From leveling up?

Sadly, no. Unlike Lucky Eggs, Incubators, Incense, and other items, you can't buy Candy or Stardust in the Pokémon Go shop.

Unlike Poké Balls, Potions, and Revives, you can't get Candy or Stardust by spinning PokéStops either. You can't even get Candy or Stardust from leveling up your training.

If you want Candy and Stardust — and you do! — you have to get it in one of the ways outlined below.

How do you get more Candy in Pokémon Go?

The primary way to get Candy in Pokémon Go is by catching Pokémon. Every time you catch a Pokémon, you get three (3) Candies for that Pokémon's type. So, for example, if you catch a Pidgey, you get three Pidgey Candies.

New following the release of Gen 2, if you catch an evolved form, you get even more candy. You get five (5) Candies for catching a second-stage evolution and ten (10) Candies for catching a third-stage evolution. So, catch a Pidgeotto or Pidgeot, and you get 5 and 10 Pidgey Candies respectively.

You can also get Candy by transferring Pokémon to the Professor. These are typically Pokémon you don't want or need; for example, lower powered duplicates of Pokémon you already have. You get one (1) Candy of the appropriate type per transfer. So, if you transfer a Charizard, Charmeleon, and Charmander, you get one Chamander Candy for each.

To get a lot of Candy all at once, though, you need to hatch Pokémon Eggs. Whenever you get a Pokémon Egg from a Poké Stop, incubate it, walk it, and hatch it, you'll get a good amount of Candy for its type. The amount of Candy you get varies based on the type of Egg and also randomly at the time it hatches. 2 KM Eggs will give you between 5 and 10 Candies. 5 KM Eggs will give you between 10 and 21 Candies. And 10 KM Eggs will give you between 16 and 32 Candies.

If you're not catching or hatching the Pokémon you need for the Candy you want, you can also choose to make a Pokémon your Buddy. Then, as you walk around with it, you'll be awarded Candy. The distance you have to travel to get each Candy can range from 1 KM to 3 KM or 5 KM. It's loosely based on 1/2 Egg hatching distance but there are some notable differences. (Togepi and Picachu, famously.)

With the new Pinap Berries, you can now double the amount of Candy you get for a Catch as well. Feed a Pinap Berry to a Pokémon and then catch it with your next throw and instead of three (3) Candy, you get six (6). Do the same thing for a second- or third-stage Pokémon evolution, and you get 10 and 20 Candy, respectively.

Here's your cheat sheet:

3 Candies per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

5 Candies per second-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

10 Candies per third-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

1 Candy per Pokémon transferred to the Professor.

5 to 15 Candies per 2 KM Egg hatched.

10 to 21 Candies per 5 KM Egg hatched.

16 to 32 Candies per 10 KM Egg hatched.

1 Candy per Buddy distance walked.

6 Candies per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild immediately following a Pinap Berry.

10 Candies per second-level Pokémon caught in the wild immediately following a Pinap Berry.

20 Candies per third-level Pokémon caught in the wild immediately following a Pinap Berry.

How do you get more Stardust in Pokémon Go?

The simplest way to get Stardust is — surprise! — catching Pokémon in the wild. For every Pokémon you catch, you'll get 100 Stardust. All Stardust is the same, so it doesn't vary by type. The Stardust you get for catching a Rattata is the same Stardust you get for catching a Snorlax.

Thanks to a change made alongside the release of Pokémon Go Gen 2, though, you now get extra Stardust for catching evolved forms. So, nabbing a Charmander will still get you 100 Stardust, but nabbing a Charmeleon will get you 300 Stardust and a Charizard will get you 500.

You can also get larger amounts of Stardust from hatching Pokémon Eggs. The amount of Stardust varies by the type of Egg but also randomly at the time you hatch it. A 2 KM Egg will give you between 500 and 1500 Stardust. A 5 KM Egg between 1000 and 2100 Stardust. And a 10 KM will give you between 1600 and 3200 Stardust.

You don't get any Stardust for trading Pokémon in to the Professor but you do get Stardust for placing your Pokémon on Gyms. Every 21 hours you get to claim your Defenders Bonus and, as part of that, you get Stardust for every Gym you're currently defending up to a maximum of ten Gyms at any one time.

Here's your Stardust cheat sheet:

100 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

300 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

500 Stardust per base-level Pokémon caught in the wild.

500-1500 Stardust per 2 KM Egg hatched.

1000-2100 Stardust per 5KM Egg hatched.

1600-3200 Stardust per 10 KM Egg hatched.

500 Stardust per Pokémon, per Gym, per 21 hours.

Any cheats or other ways to get more Pokémon Candy and Stardust?

On special occasions, Pokémon Go will hold events that temporarily increase the amount of Candy and Stardust awarded for catching, hatching, transferring, and/or defending. Keep an eye out for the events and you'll get much more Candy and Stardust than normal.

Valentine's 2017: Double Candy, 1/2 walking distances for Buddies.

Thanksgiving 2016: Double Stardust.

Halloween 2016: Double Candy, 1/4 walking distances for Buddies.

