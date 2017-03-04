Link might freeze to death in the snowy mountains without the Warm Doublet. Here's how to get it.

If you've been playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for at least a few hours, you've probably tried to make the trek through the snowy peaks of Mount Hylia. It's possible you've also frozen to death trying to travel through the bitter cold.

You can cook dishes using Spicy Peppers to create meals that will temporarily raise Link's body temperature to help him navigate freezing temperatures. But, who wants to do that when you can find a permanent solution with a Warm Doublet. It's time to take on the Old Man's Cooking Quest. Here's how.

How to start the Old Man's Cooking Quest

The first thing you'll need to do is head to the Old Man's cabin, which is in the southern region of the Great Plateau, past the Temple of Time.

Start by fast-traveling to the Shrine of Resurrection, and then head southeast. If you wander through the hillside near the River of the Dead, you'll come across a campsite with two Bokoblins. Destroy them and harvest the bounty of Spicy Peppers nearby.

Then, make a b-line for the Old Man's cabin. When you get there, go inside and read the Old Man's Diary. You'll learn about a dish that includes three ingredients. The Old Man references two of them, but has forgotten the last one. It's your job to find out what that last ingredient is. Luckily, he gives you a clue in the name of the recipe, Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry.

How to find the recipe ingredients

To make the Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry, you'll need three ingredients, which are found around the Great Plateau region.

Spicy Peppers - If you've followed the right path, you've already got the Spicy Peppers. They can be found in the southeastern region, near the River of the Dead and even further south near the Old Man's cabin.

Raw Meat - You'll need to go hunting for the raw meat, which drops from Wild Boar, which are found grazing in the Forest of Spirits to the north. Be sure to get your hands on a bow and arrows before trying to take down a wild boar. They spook easily and will run away as soon as they spot you. You'll want to crouch first to sneak up to a wild boar. Then, aim and shoot. If you hit, the boar will still take off running, but will run in a circle, allowing you to finish the job much easier. I recommend using a melee weapon for the second hit. Arrows don't grow on trees, you know.

Hyrule Bass - The missing ingredient is, you guessed it, seafood. Hyrule Bass are easiest to catch in the body of water near the Oman Au Shrine. Fast-travel there, then head down to the water near the ruins. There are a few ways to capture one of these guys, but I found the easiest way is to simply shoot them with the bow and arrow.

How to cook the recipe

Once you have all three ingredients, you'll need to find a cook pot. The easiest way to do this is to head back to the Forest of Spirits and find the Old Man's campsite. This is easy to spot if you are high on a hill overlooking the forest. His fire will billow a plume of smoke that you can use as your guide.

If you get to the campsite during the day, the Old Man won't be there, but you can make the recipe while you wait. You'll need a torch. If you don't already have one, there will be one near the campfire. Light the torch and use it to light the fire under the cook pot.

Next, access your inventory and navigate to your ingredients tab. Select one of the three ingredients (press A). Then select Hold. Then, select the other two items. You should be holding all three at once.

Close your inventory (press B) and go to the cook pot. Drop the ingredients (make sure you are hovering over the cook pot so the ingredients will fall into it.The ingredients will bounce around in the bowl for a few seconds, and will then turn into Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry.

How to trade your recipe for the Warm Dublet

Now that you have a cooked meal, you can give it to the Old Man. The only place you can end this quest is at the Old Man's Campsite in the Forest of Spirits.

If you're already there, but he is not, it's because it's not nighttime. Sit by the fire and select Night. You will speed through time until nightfall. When you get up, the Old Man will be sitting by the fire. Talk to him and trade him your recipe for his Warm Dublet.

Now put that cozy jacket on and head for the mountains. You've got some 'splorin' to do!

