How do you keep your personal, intimate photos away from leaks and hacks? Don't leave them online!
You don't have to be a celebrity to be concerned about your privacy. If you want to take nude or sexual photos, that's your business. Whether or not you choose to share them, also your business. And if you want to back them up to iCloud, more power to you. If you don't want your private photos online, or the photos of your kids or family or anything at all, that's fine too.
Here's how to turn off iCloud backup for your photos and keep them private.
1. Turn off iCloud Photo Library
iCloud Photo Library syncs every photo you take on your iPhone up to Apple's servers and then syncs it back down to any other Apple devices you have logged into the same account. That includes personal, private, even intimate photos. It doesn't differentiate or distinguish cinnamon buns from, well, human buns. That's your job.
So, if your camera roll if filled up with photos you don't want on Apple's servers — or anyone else's servers, you can turn off iCloud Photo Library. You'll lose you backup, but you might decide the piece of mind is worth it.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap on iCloud.
- Tap on Photos.
Toggle iCloud Photo Library to Off.
If you later change your mind and decide you do want to backup your photos to iCloud, you can toggle it back on.
2. Turn off My Photo Stream
iCloud Photo Library has more or less replaced My Photo Stream but it's still there for people who have been using it. If you're one of them, and you're now concerned about just how much flesh tone or family business is included in those pics, you can shut it down too.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap on iCloud.
- Tap on Photos.
Toggle My Photo Stream to Off.
If you later change your mind and decide you do want to My Photo Stream to live again, you can toggle it back on.
3. Delete photos in chat or IM
If you don't just take private photos but share them, then it's possible your messaging client of choice has copies of those photos stored as well. Whether it's Apple's iMessage, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, Line, or any of the half-dozen or so Google apps that do messaging, if you want your pictures gone, you'll have to get rid of them there as well.
Some apps let you set photos to automatically evaporate after a short period of time. Others require you delete them manually. Take a look through the settings and choose the options that make sense to you.
You might even be able to manually or bulk delete any photos already in the app. Just realize there's almost no way to make sure the person you sent the photos to has likewise deleted them. Saving, screenshots, even taking photos of the screen with another phone or camera are all possibilities.
The only truly deleted photo is the one never shared or taken. Everything else is mitigation.
4. Delete local backups
If you want a backup of your photos — all your photos — but don't want them online, you can backup your photos to your Mac or Windows PC using iTunes or any camera capture app. It makes sure you'll still have your photos in the event you lose or break your iPhone but it also means there'll be copies on your computer, which is another place you'll have to protect.
At the end of the day, decide how important having the photos are to you. If they're treasured memories you'd be devasted to lose, then back them up. Even online if it's easier. If they're just for fun and you'd be crushed if they ever got out, treat them as disposable. Don't back them up and delete them as soon as possible.
The only copy that can't get out is no copy at all.
How do you protect your private photos?
What's your strategy for protecting your personal photos? Do you back up? Do you delete? Share your strategy in the comments below!
Reader comments
What happened is that all of this was a bull** it's obvious that no one actually hacked their photos it's a way to get themselves on the front page again.
But thanks for the post!
I COMPLETELY agree with you. How is some random guy gonna figure out Jennifer Lawrence's iCloud password? ....
I actually disagree. There are motivated people out there with the tools to get away with something like this. Trusting cloud storage with sensitive photos is a mistake. Hacking someone's phone backups is not only theft but also a serious breach of privacy. I would go so far as not to trust smartphones with nude photos at all. Lots of apps have access to your camera roll. If you're going to take compromising photos, do yourself the courtesy of never letting that photo enter the internet.
I mean, if you were a celebrity, you know you should have a password like -asdjdjdbsksocnskdidjw38481bd77nd ------ In that case, why haven't we seen celeb social media hacks then? (Not arguing, just asking)
Haven't been following the story too closely, but my understanding is that Apple does not (or did not) send a warning to users when an incorrect password is entered and does not lock the account after repeated number of incorrect attempts. Is that not the case?
If true, it must be fairly easy for someone to brute force their way into an account with a weak password if 2-step verification is not turned on. Also would be pretty silly negligence on Apple's part given that they have put a lot of thought into making the iPhone itself very secure (encryption, remote wipe, wipe after 10 failed password attempts, etc)
Their gong to start doing the email thing and other stuff
Did you mean to say:
"you'll have to go back in time and start syncing to iCloud on your computer instead,"
or should you have said,
"you'll have to go back in time and start syncing YOUR DEVICE TO your computer instead?"
The first statement implies a lot more is going on between your iCloud account, device and computer than I am aware is actually happening.
Bah, bad wording on my part. Fixed, thanks!
Allyson,
Please fix last sentence of step 4.
Step 3: I have swiped Message threads to delete them and the next time I get/send a msg it is back???
chris
Fixed!
And you mean after you delete messages they randomly come back? I've had that happen on my iPad but after persistently deleting a few times, they seem to go away. Especially if they're deleted on all devices.
