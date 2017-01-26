How do you stop Snapchat from draining your battery life? Here are some tips you can try!
I've been using Snapchat for a few months now, and while it can be a lot of fun, it can also be a huge drain on your battery. Like Facebook, Snapchat seems to hang around and burn even more battery in the background than it does on screen. And, for me, that's the trigger for an instant time out.
Bad in the background
The way I can tell Snapchat is often poorly power-managed is by using Apple's built-in battery shaming list. When you look at the list, screen time is fine, because that shows how much you're actively using an app. If background is higher than screen, though, it means the app is still churning away, draining your charge, even when you're not using it. And that's bad.
Sure, there can be legitimate reasons for it, like sending video or caching video in the background so everything is done and ready for you when you next launch it. Which can be convenient. But when it makes your iPhone hot, and you can see the battery dropping before your eyes, then the convenience can be at too high a price. You'll need to decide that for yourself, but for me it's simply not worth it. Especially when I'm traveling and roaming radios are already taxing my battery.
Here's how to check:
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap on Battery.
Wait a moment for Battery Usage to populate.
- Tap on the Show Detailed Usage button to get a breakdown of foreground and background power usage.
Tap on Last 7 Days to get a broader look at power consumption over time.
Travel time all the time
There are a few things you can try to mitigate background processing for Snapchat. You can put Snapchat itself into Travel Mode, which it says "reduces Snapchat's mobile data usage". Since radio is one of the principle points of power consumption, it can help.
- Launch Snapchat from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Snapchat button (looks like a ghost) at the top center, or touch the screen and pull down, to go to your account screen.
- Tap the Settings button (looks like a gear) at the top right.
- Tap on Manage Preferences under Additional Services.
Switch Travel Mode to On.
You can also control background app refresh in Apple's Settings.
- Launch the Settings app from your Home screen.
Tap on General.
- Tap Background App Refresh.
Switch Background App Refresh for Snapchat to off.
When you do either or both of these things, you'll have to go into Snapchat and tap on stories you want to load, and then wait for them to load before you can see them. That slows things down considerably, but it may be worth it to you for the extra battery life you get.
Kill or battery be killed
If neither constant travel mode or disabling background refresh are enough from you, and if your phone is draining to the point where it's getting hot, there's one more thing you can do — force quit it.
- Double click the Home button (or 3D Touch press the left side of the screen on iPhone 6s) to bring up the fast app switcher.
- Swipe to the app you want to force quit.
Touch the app card and flick it up and off the screen
Force quitting an app can make it use more power when you re-launch it, since it has to load everything back up again. So if you're using Snapchat frequently, you'll want to let it be in the background. If you're not going to be using it for an extended period of time though, like when you're at work or when you're asleep, or if you really need to stop any power drain it may be causing, kick it in its kill spot.
Have you had any issues with Snapchat and battery life drain? Did any of these tricks help make it better? Any tips of your own to share?
Reader comments
Great article. Thanks!
I've tried all these tricks, but the only thing that eliminates Snapchat's background usage for me is to SIGN OUT of the app.
Best way is to just delete the stupid app.
Yep, that's my general response to huge power hogs. No matter how nice they are, they're a liability if they leave my phone dead.
I HATE SNAPCHAT. My battery drains like crazyyy. I even restored my phone as new, downloaded snapchat, background app refresh is off, and travel mode is on, and it still wastes my battery. This is not okay and if background app refresh is off, it shouldn't be bypassed.
Background App Refresh can't be bypassed, it doesn't refer to everything the app does in the background, they can still do things in the background without Background App Refresh. Best thing to do is to quit the app through the app switcher when you're done with it
Maybe if background apps were more efficient and truly headless on IOS this wouldn't be an issue. Snapchat runs in the background always for me and doesn't even register in battery consumption on my S7.
None of these work with Snapchat on iOS 10. Used Snapchat for a total of 3 minutes today and somehow that accounts for 20% of my battery usage in the past 24 hours. I just uninstalled the app. Which sucks because I like the app and use it daily, but I can't have that kind of battery drain.
Weird, Snapchat is never in my top 5 battery using apps. I use it every day.