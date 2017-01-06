Like typing on a hardware keyboard? Apple has some options just for you to make your experience even better.

Before my MacBook Pro came on the scene, I did most of my writing for an entire year on an iPad Pro and Logitech Create keyboard case. I loved writing on the iPad for a number of factors: It was lighter and more portable than a Mac in many situations, and focusing on a single app made it much easier not to get distracted during my work day. But I frequently had issues with auto-correction and capitalization — items I loved on the iPad's software keyboard — mucking up my hardware keyboard experience.

Thankfully, Apple has solved this issue by offering iPad users who connected hardware keyboards a separate settings section for adjusting their hardware keyboard preferences. It makes using a hardware keyboard on the iPad much better than trying to compromise on shortcuts when switching between physical and software keyboards.

Here's how to access these settings!

How to disable Auto-Capitalization, Auto-Correction, and the Spacebar Shortcut on your iPad's Hardware Keyboard

Connect your external keyboard to your iPad via Bluetooth, Smart Connector, or USB. Open the Settings app on your iPad. Go to General > Hardware Keyboards. Disable Auto-Capitalization, Auto-Correction, or the Spacebar (".") Shortcut by flipping the switch next to each option.

