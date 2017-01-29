Add a splash of color to your Snapchat story with your own custom filters!

Last year, Snapchat rolled out the feature that allowed people to add filters to their photos and videos. Different from the lense feature that allows Snapchat addicts to add real-time special effects, sounds, and funky features, Snapchat filters are a simple way to tint your picture or video like an Instagram filter tints an image.

The selection of filters was limited up until a few months ago, when Snapchat added a more airbrushed-looking filter to the rotation. It joined the ranks of a blue-tinted filter, a green/darker tinted filter, and a black and white filter for your snaps.

But what if you're looking to get your own custom-colored filter in Snapchat? We'll show you how you can tint your photos and videos to take your Snapchat game to the next level

How to make your own custom color filters in Snapchat

Launch Snapchat from your Home screen. Take a snap of whatever you want (it can be a photo or a video). Tap the T button in the upper righthand corner (it looks like a white, uppercase T). Type a single letter– it can be any letter you want. Tap the T button again to turn the small text into large floating text. Tap a color (a color menu bar should appear on the upper right-hand corner of the screen). Tap Done. Pinch out your letter to start expanding it. Drag your letter to the edge of the screen when it becomes blurry. Adjust the tint until you're happy with it. Post it to your Snapchat story.

Try and play around with different colors and opacities to turn your Snapchat story into something exciting and flashy. Happy snapping!