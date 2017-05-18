How can I manage my iCloud Photo Sharing settings, notifications, and so much more?

Sometimes managing and organizing your iCloud Photo Sharing can get a bit complicated and tedious, but we're here to help!

Here's how to manage your iCloud Photo Sharing!

How to access iCloud Photo Sharing

By accessing and organizing your iCloud Photo Sharing, you're able to share your images with friends all over the web. Here are the easiest ways to access iCloud Photo Sharing.

How to access iCloud Photo Sharing on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a cloud.

You will now have access to all your shared albums, the ability to create new shared albums, and so much more!

How to access iCloud Photo Sharing on Mac

Launch Photos from your dock or the Finder. Double-click the photo you would like to share via iCloud Photo Sharing. Click on the share icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a box with an arrow coming out of the top of it. Click iCloud Photo Sharing.

You can then choose to add comments to the photo, add it to a new album, or add it to a previously created album. After you've created your iCloud Photo Sharing album, you'll be able to access it in the menu on the left of the Photos app.

How to edit settings for a Shared Photo album

Being able to add certain people to Shared Photo albums, tweak settings, and more allows you full and complete control over your images and who you choose to share them with. Here's how you can effortlessly edit settings for a Shared Photo album.

How to add people to a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Shared at the bottom of your screen. Tap the plus sign in the upper left corner to start a new album. Title your album and tap next. Type someone's name to invite them from your contact list or their email to add them to an album. Tap Create to create the album.

How to add people to a shared photo album on Mac

Launch Photos. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click on the Invite People box and type in the phone number or email of the person you would like to invite.

You can also click on the blue plus sign in the blue circle for access to your contacts.

How to allow people to post a Shared Photo album on iPhone and iPad

Thanks to iCloud, you can share Photo Streams with others. It's not just a one-way experience, either. If you want to share vacation photos with the group you recently took a trip with, everyone can upload to one photo stream together.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the album for which you want to allow subscribers to add photos. You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Tap People at the bottom right of the screen. Toggle the switch next to Subscribers can Post on to allow others to add their photos to your shared Photo Stream.

Now everyone that subscribes to your Shared Photo Stream will be able to upload their photos to the same album.

How to allow people to post a Shared Photo album on on Mac

Launch Photos from your dock or the Finder. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Adjust the album title, the people the album is shared with, whether subscribers can post, if it can be publicly posted on iCloud.com, and notifications to your liking.

There's also an option at the bottom of the settings window that appears that lets you delete the album altogether.

How to remove a subscriber from a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Shared. Tap the album you would like to remove a subscriber from. Tap People. Tap the name of the subscriber you would like to remove from the album. Tap Remove Subscriber.

How to remove a subscriber from a shared photo album on Mac

Launch Photos from your dock or the Finder. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click on the name, phone number, or email of the person you would like to remove from the shared album and click remove subscriber.

How to invite someone back to a shared Photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Shared. Tap the album you would like to invite someone to. Tap People at the bottom of the screen. Tap Invite People Type the name of the person you would like to invite.

How to invite someone back to a shared Photo album on Mac

Launch Photos. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click on the name, phone number, or email of the person you would like to remove from the shared album and click Resend Invitation.

How to like and comment on photos in a Shared Photo album

Being able to like and comment on Shared Photos is a great way to interact casually with the people you share an album with. Here's how!

How to like and comment on photos in a Shared Photo album on iPhone and iPad

Just like posting on social networking sites like Instagram or Facebook, you can like and comment on photos in a shared Photo Stream, the main difference being that only the people you have invited to share photos with will see what you liked and commented on. It's much more private.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the album for which you want to like or comment on a photo. You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Select a photo. Tap Like in the bottom right corner to like the photo. Tap Add a comment in the bottom middle to add a comment.

You can also hide all comments in a shared Photo Stream by tapping Hide Comments under a photo that has a comment attached to it.

How to like and comment on photos in a Shared Photo album on Mac

Launch Photos from the dock or Finder. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Double-click the photo you would like to like or comment on. Click the comment and like icon in the photos lower left corner. It looks like a plus sign in a speech bubble. If your image has a lot of texture, you may miss it! Click the smiley face to like the photo. Or add a comment and click send when you're happy with it.

How to share a Photo album with people that don't own an Apple Gadget

If you want to share a Photo album with someone who is anti-Apple, never fear! There are some simple steps you can take if you're looking to share with people who don't own Apple gadgets.

How to share a Photo album with people that don't own an Apple Gadget on iPhone and iPad

Apple actually makes it possible for non-Apple users to see photos you've uploaded to iCloud by viewing them on a public website. All a person needs is the URL. Viewers using iCloud via a web browser will not be able to like or comment on photos, but they can download a copy onto their devices.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the album for which you want to allow anyone to view photos from a web browser via iCloud.com. You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Tap People at the bottom right of the screen. Toggle the Public Website switch on to allow anyone with the URL access to the shared album from a web browser.

These photos don't have any sort of privacy wall. Anyone with the link can access the photos. Keep that in mind when deciding to share your Photo Streams via a URL link from iCloud. To grab a copy of the link, tap Share Link.

How to share a Photo album with people that don't own an Apple Gadget on Mac

Launch Photos from your dock or the Finder. Click the shared album you would like to access in the menu on the left. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click Public Website.

How to unsubscribe from a shared photo album

If you're done having old Shared albums cluttering up your Photos, then you can easily and effortlessly unsubscribe. Here are the steps you need to take!

How to unsubscribe from a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Things change. People change. Sometimes, you don't want to see pictures of you and your ex doing awesome things together. Sometimes you just want to unsubscribe to a shared Photo Stream. If you want to remove memories from your iPhone or iPad (and your life), you can unsubscribe from a shared Photo Stream.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the album from which you want to unsubscribe. You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Tap People at the bottom right of the screen. Tap Unsubscribe at the bottom of the page. Tap Unsubscribe to confirm that you want to unsubscribe from the shared Photo Stream.

This will remove the Photo Stream from your device, including any you uploaded. If you added photos to a shared photo stream that you want to keep, be sure to download them onto your device before you unsubscribe.

How to unsubscribe from a shared photo album on Mac

Launch Photos. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click on the name, phone number, or email of the person you would like to remove from the shared album and click remove subscriber.

How disable notifications for a shared photo album

If you have a particularly popular album amongst friends and family members where people are constantly liking and commenting on things, then turning off notifications may be a good way to go.

How disable notifications for a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the Shared tab in the bottom navigation. Tap on Sharing in the top left to return to the main album menu if you aren't there already. By default, the Sharing tab shows the activity stream. Tap on the shared album you'd like to stop notifications for. Tap on People at the bottom. Turn Off the option for Notifications.

How disable notifications for a shared photo album on Mac

Launch Photos from your dock or the Finder. Click the Shared album you would like to view in your sidebar. Click the People icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a man in a circle. Click on the Notifications to turn your settings on or off.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about managing shared albums with iCloud Photo Sharing on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.