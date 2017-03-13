How do you add, remove, and reorganize the Today view widgets on your iPhone and iPad? We'll show you!

Today view is your iPhone's window into things that are important to you. Most of Apple's built-in apps have Today view widgets, and many of the best third-party apps support Today view in your Notification Center. You can add any and all supported apps you want to your Today view so you can read, and even access some content, right from your Lock screen. Here's how to customize it.

How to add app widgets to Today view on your iPhone and iPad

If you've just downloaded a new app, especially a productivity or entertainment one, you should check the Today view settings to see if it is supported.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access Today view. Swipe to the right if you are currently on Notification Center. Scroll to the bottom of Today view and tap Edit. Tap the add button next to an app you want to add. It looks like a green circle with a plus (+) inside of it.

Add all of the apps you think you'll want to have accessible from your Lock screen in Today view. I always experiment with a few different ones to see which are most effective for me.

How to remove app widgets from Today view on your iPhone or iPad

Sometimes, a Today view widget just doesn't do it for me. After a week or so of testing it out, I might decide to ditch it from my Today view. It's nothing personal. Not every app needs to be accessible from my Lock screen.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access Today view. Swipe to the right if you are currently on Notification Center. Scroll to the bottom of Today view and tap Edit. Tap the Remove button next to an app that is already in your Today view. It looks like a red circle with a minus (-).

How to reorganize your app widgets in Today view on your iPhone and iPad

Once you have all the apps you want in Today view, and have removed the ones you don't, you can put them into any order you want. Keep the most important on top, and the less-used on bottom, or vice-versa. It's really up to you.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access Today view. Swipe to the right if you are currently on Notification Center. Scroll to the bottom of Today view and tap Edit. Touch and hold the move icon (☰) to the right of the widget. Drag the widget to its new location on your list.

Any questions about Today view widgets?

Do you have any questions about how to manage your Today view widgets on your iPhone or iPad? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.