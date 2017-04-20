Use Safari and iCloud Keychain to keep your credit card information secure and in sync between your devices.

In addition to syncing login information between your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, iCloud Keychain can also keep track of your credit card information, which makes it easier to enter when making purchases online. All you have to do is add a credit card to Safari, and that information will sync over to your other devices for future use.

Here's how you can add your credit card information to Safari on macOS.

How to add a credit card to Safari in macOS

You'll need to take a trip to Safari's Preferences menu to set up your credit card information.

Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder. Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen. Click Preferences. Click AutoFill. Click the Edit button next to Credit cards. Click Add. Type in your card information. Click Done.

How to remove a credit card from Safari in macOS

Fortunately, removing credit card information from Safari follows most of the same steps as adding that information.

Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder. Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen. Click Preferences. Click AutoFill. Click the Edit button next to Credit cards. Click on the card you wish to remove. Click Remove. Click Done.

Questions?

Have any more questions about entering credit card information into Safari for Mac? Let us know in the comments.