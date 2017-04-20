How to manually add or remove credit cards with iCloud Keychain for macOS

Use Safari and iCloud Keychain to keep your credit card information secure and in sync between your devices.

Updated April, 2017: Updated steps and screenshots for macOS.

In addition to syncing login information between your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, iCloud Keychain can also keep track of your credit card information, which makes it easier to enter when making purchases online. All you have to do is add a credit card to Safari, and that information will sync over to your other devices for future use.

Here's how you can add your credit card information to Safari on macOS.

How to add a credit card to Safari in macOS

You'll need to take a trip to Safari's Preferences menu to set up your credit card information.

  1. Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen.

    Open Safari, click Safari

  3. Click Preferences.

  4. Click AutoFill.

    Click Preferences, click AutoFill

  5. Click the Edit button next to Credit cards.

  6. Click Add.

    Click Edit, click Add

  7. Type in your card information.

  8. Click Done.

    Enter card info, click Done

How to remove a credit card from Safari in macOS

Fortunately, removing credit card information from Safari follows most of the same steps as adding that information.

  1. Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen.

    Open Safari, click Safari

  3. Click Preferences.

  4. Click AutoFill.

    Click Preferences, click AutoFill

  5. Click the Edit button next to Credit cards.

  6. Click on the card you wish to remove.

    Click Edit, click the card slated for removal

  7. Click Remove.

  8. Click Done.

    Click Remove, click Done

Questions?

Have any more questions about entering credit card information into Safari for Mac? Let us know in the comments.

