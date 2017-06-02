How to offer feedback and report bugs for the watchOS and tvOS betas

Learn how to use Bug Reporter to let Apple know about issues found in beta releases of watchOS and tvOS.

With any beta software, bugs are bound to crop up. When they do, it's important to report them to Apple so that the company's developers can get to work on fixing them. On the beta version's of iOS and macOS, reporting issues and offering feedback is fairly easy, thanks to the Feedback Assistant app. However, if you want to report on beta versions of watchOS or tvOS, you'll need to head to the web.

Here's how you can offer feedback and report on bugs for beta versions of watchOS and tvOS.

How to provide feedback and report bugs for beta versions of watchOS and tvOS

While beta versions of iOS and macOS have the Feedback Assistant app, tvOS and watchOS betas don't. To report bugs for these, developers will need to use the Apple Bug Reporter.

Head to the Apple Bug Reporter site. Sign in with your developer credentials. Click on the bug report button (looks like a square with a pencil in it). Title your bug report. Provide a summary of your issue. Click Choose a product. Select the button with the relevant [operating system] + SDK (i.e., tvOS + SDK) title. Choose the area that's giving you trouble. Click Suggestions or Bug. Choose a type of bug from the Select bug classification drop-down menu if reporting a bug. Choose how often a bug can be reproduced under the Select a reproducibility menu if reporting a bug. Fill out each of the boxes to provide a detailed description of the bug you've encountered or the suggestions you're making. Attach any relevant files, such as logs or a sysdiagnose. Click Submit.

Note that you can report bugs in iOS and macOS betas using the Bug Reporter as well, though beta versions of either of those systems can report bugs and feedback using the Feedback Assistant apps.

