AirPods connect automagically with iPhone, but how do you manually pair them with Apple TV, Android phones, Windows PCs, or any device that supports Bluetooth?

Thanks to the "special magic" of the W1 chip, Apple's AirPods connect automatically to iPhone and, from there, to Apple Watch, and even iPad and Mac via iCloud. To pair with Apple TV, though, or to an Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC or tablet, you need to pair manually. The good news is, AirPods can pair with any devices that supports Bluetooth headphones. Here's how!

How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV

Pick up your AirPods charging case and open it. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case. Launch Settings on your Apple TV Click on Remotes and Devices. Click on Bluetooth. Select your AirPods from the list.

How to unpair your AirPods from your Apple TV

If you ever want to completely remove your AirPods from your Apple TV, you can unpair them.

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Click on Remotes and Devices. Click on Bluetooth. Find your headphones in the list and choose them. Choose Forget Device. Choose Forget Device once more to confirm.

How to pair your AirPods with Android, Windows, or other devices

The procedure for pairing your AirPods with your Android phone or tablet, with your Windows PC or tablet, or with any other device or gaming system, is the same as pairing any set of Bluetooth headphones.

Pick up your AirPods charging case and open it. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case. Launch the Bluetooth settings on your device. Select AirPods from the list. Confirm the pairing.

