AirPods connect automagically with iPhone, but how do you manually pair them with Apple TV, Android phones, Windows PCs, or any device that supports Bluetooth?
Thanks to the "special magic" of the W1 chip, Apple's AirPods connect automatically to iPhone and, from there, to Apple Watch, and even iPad and Mac via iCloud. To pair with Apple TV, though, or to an Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC or tablet, you need to pair manually. The good news is, AirPods can pair with any devices that supports Bluetooth headphones. Here's how!
- How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV
- How to unpair your AirPods from your Apple TV
- How to pair your AirPods with Android, Windows, or other devices
How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV
- Pick up your AirPods charging case and open it.
- Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case.
- Launch Settings on your Apple TV
- Click on Remotes and Devices.
- Click on Bluetooth.
- Select your AirPods from the list.
How to unpair your AirPods from your Apple TV
If you ever want to completely remove your AirPods from your Apple TV, you can unpair them.
- Launch Settings on your Apple TV.
- Click on Remotes and Devices.
- Click on Bluetooth.
- Find your headphones in the list and choose them.
- Choose Forget Device.
- Choose Forget Device once more to confirm.
How to pair your AirPods with Android, Windows, or other devices
The procedure for pairing your AirPods with your Android phone or tablet, with your Windows PC or tablet, or with any other device or gaming system, is the same as pairing any set of Bluetooth headphones.
- Pick up your AirPods charging case and open it.
- Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case.
- Launch the Bluetooth settings on your device.
- Select AirPods from the list.
Confirm the pairing.
Any AirPods questions?
If you have any other questions about your AirPods, drop them below!
Apple TV
Reader comments
How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV, Android, and other Bluetooth devices
Can you pair to other devices without unpairing from the Apple devices? Specifically, my situation is that i have a Windows PC at work, so I go between listening to stuff on my iPhone/iPad and my computer. Can I pair them to my iDevices and the PC at the same time, so all I have to do is go to the output menu on whichever device I want and choose the AirPods?
This is a solid question. Can we pair to Apple TV, and still be able to open the case and "auto-pair" with our iPhone when away? I don't want to have to re-pair them all of the time. It would be nice if we can have 1 "standard" bluetooth pairing along with the Apple W1 magic.
I swear I remember reading back when the airpods were being previewed with the iPhone 7 reviews, that you can pair them with up to 5 "devices", with all of the devices on your iCloud account counting as 1 device. I can't for the life of me find where I read it though, which is starting to make me think I'm just remembering wrong.
when pairing airpods with a LG TV via bluetooth there is no way to control volume. Any idea?
I just confirmed with Apple Support (Apple TV senior advisor "Austin") that the AirPods cannot be paired with the third generation of Apple TV. This is simply a situation of the third generation hardware not being able to support the AirPods.
Because no Apple documentation (technical, support, and marketing) communicates this situation, I requested that the existing pairing documentation clearly differentiate the pairing process by the generation of the Apple TV. Austin said he would communicate this need to the appropriate engineers.
Don't worry, that won't happen. Asking an Apple Senior Advisor to do something constructive is a waste of time.