A smart scale won't do the work for you, but it makes keeping track of your daily weigh-ins so much easier.
OK, let's get one thing straight. Knowing how much you weigh won't actually cause you to lose weight. The scale is just the messenger, right? But I've been a HUGE fan of the Withings Body scale (it's actually my second one, having upgraded from the older model) for a couple years now.
The gist: You stand on it. It weighs you and uploads the data to The Cloud™. Weight, BMI, even things like air quality and how much of your body is made up of water. And it's smart enough to handle multiple family members. (My wife and kids all weigh different enough so that we're easily discerned, anyway.)
And then? You follow the trend line. Don't worry so much about the daily numbers. Look at it weekly. If you're losing weight, you'll know it. Same if you're gaining. It's super smart, and super easy. An app for Android. And one for iOS. A web-based dashboard. HealthKit. Google Fit. Withings ties into it all, and made all of this super-easy for me.
Reader comments
Really like the videos. Weighing once a week is better. Also it is just a number not etched in stone. As you exercise, you may get muscle, which will add weight, but muscle weight is much better. Weighing daily can through you off. Our bodies can vary five pounds or more a day. It is better to do it weekly, and on the same day. Keep up the good work. Have fun.
Weighing daily is fine if you ignore the weight and pay attention to the trend line. See The Hackers Diet. The Withings scale identifies muscle, bone, & water weight.
The Withings app stores data into HealthKit, which is awesome. The Withings app also stores data in their Cloud, which is potentially not so awesome. Wish they had an option to use JUST HealthKit.