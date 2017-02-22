Want to add a bunch of songs to a new playlist? We've got a few shortcuts for you.

I love making new playlists to groove out to, but the last thing I want is to have to add each song individually. Instead, when I want to quickly add tracks on my Mac, I use keyboard shortcuts to get the job done. Here's how to do it.

How to add multiple songs to a playlist with keyboard shortcuts

In iTunes, select Songs view under the Library tab. Select your first song. Hold down Shift and additionally highlight the last song you want to add to select a bunch of songs in a row, or hold down Command to select multiple discrete songs. Control-Click on one of the highlighted songs. Select Add To Playlist, followed by the specific playlist, or New Playlist if you're creating a brand new item.

And voila! Your songs will be immediately added to your playlist of choice.

How to add multiple songs to a playlist with the sidebar

If you'd prefer to leave keyboard shortcuts out of the mix, you can instead use the iTunes sidebar to easily add songs to your playlists.

In iTunes, go to the View menu. Select Show Sidebar. Make sure the Library tab is selected in your music library. Select the Songs section in the sidebar. Select your first song. Hold down Shift and additionally highlight the last song you want to add to select a bunch of songs in a row, or hold down Command to select multiple discrete songs. Drag those highlighted songs to the sidebar and scroll until you find the appropriate playlist. Drop the highlighted songs on top of the playlist name.

