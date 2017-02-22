Want to add a bunch of songs to a new playlist? We've got a few shortcuts for you.
I love making new playlists to groove out to, but the last thing I want is to have to add each song individually. Instead, when I want to quickly add tracks on my Mac, I use keyboard shortcuts to get the job done. Here's how to do it.
How to add multiple songs to a playlist with keyboard shortcuts
- In iTunes, select Songs view under the Library tab.
Select your first song.
- Hold down Shift and additionally highlight the last song you want to add to select a bunch of songs in a row, or hold down Command to select multiple discrete songs.
Control-Click on one of the highlighted songs.
- Select Add To Playlist, followed by the specific playlist, or New Playlist if you're creating a brand new item.
And voila! Your songs will be immediately added to your playlist of choice.
How to add multiple songs to a playlist with the sidebar
If you'd prefer to leave keyboard shortcuts out of the mix, you can instead use the iTunes sidebar to easily add songs to your playlists.
- In iTunes, go to the View menu.
Select Show Sidebar.
- Make sure the Library tab is selected in your music library.
- Select the Songs section in the sidebar.
- Select your first song.
Hold down Shift and additionally highlight the last song you want to add to select a bunch of songs in a row, or hold down Command to select multiple discrete songs.
- Drag those highlighted songs to the sidebar and scroll until you find the appropriate playlist.
- Drop the highlighted songs on top of the playlist name.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments!