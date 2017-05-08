How to quickly calculate a tip on your iPhone

Learn how you can use Siri or the iPhone Calculator app to quickly add a tip to a bill.

Maybe you like to leave a tip for the service you receive at different businesses, but you're never quite sure of the math. Well, with your iPhone handy, you don't have to be. Using the iPhone's built-in calculator app or Siri, you can quickly discover what the proper amount to leave should be.

Here's how you can use your iPhone to calculate a tip.

How to use Siri to calculate a tip

Siri is certainly the fastest way to calculate the tip with your iPhone.

Press and hold down on your iPhone's Home button or say Hey Siri. Say, for example, "$10.50 with a 20% tip". Importantly, you'll need to say the amount on your bill properly, so instead of saying "Ten-fifty with a twenty percent tip," you'll need to say "ten dollars and fifty cents with a twenty percent tip." Get the amount you need to tip and the total from Siri's readout.

How to get the correct tip with the Calculator app

If perhaps you don't want to shout into your phone in a crowded restaurant just to get a tip, you can always use the calculator app.

Open Calculator on your iPhone. Enter the amount on your bill. In this example, we'll again use $10.50. Tap the + button. Enter the percentage you want to tip. Tap the % button. Tap the = button

If you need to know the exact amount you're adding to your bill, take the final amount from Step 6, subtract the original amount on your bill, and there's your answer. Note that the calculator app might not always give you clean results, you may need to round up or down at your preference.

This is just one of the many ways using Calculator can help you day-to-day. For more pointers on using Calculator, you can check out our guide.

Questions?

If you've got any questions about calculating a tip using your iPhone, let us know in the comments.