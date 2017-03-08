Manage your CarPlay apps to keep your infotainment system uncluttered and under control.

So you have a brand new CarPlay-compatible head unit or car, and you've loaded your iPhone with CarPlay apps. But now that you have these apps, how do you organize them and rearrange them? How do you get rid of the ones you don't want? Well, it turns out it's pretty easy, and you don't even need to be in your car to do it.

Here's how you manage your apps for CarPlay.

How to rearrange CarPlay apps

Rearranging how apps are displayed in CarPlay works a lot like it does for your other iPhone apps.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name. Tap and hold on the app you want to move. Drag the app to its new position.

How to delete apps from CarPlay

Tired of an old app and want to try something new? Too many apps in your car in the first place? Here's how you get rid of unwanted apps.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name. Tap on the - symbol in the upper-left corner on the app you want to delete.

How to add apps back to CarPlay

Did you delete the wrong app by accident, or want to give something another shot? Add apps back to CarPlay like this.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name. Tap on the + symbol on the app you want to add from the white field under your CarPlay app setup.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about managing your apps in CarPlay, be sure to let us know down in the comments.