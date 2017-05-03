How to record your iPhone or iPad's screen

Learn how to record the screen of your iPhone or iPad using built-in tools on your Mac.

Recording the screen of your iPhone or iPad can be a great way to explain features of an iOS device, show off an app, create a tutorial, and more. Unfortunately, there aren't any tools that allow you to do this right on your iPhone. However, if you've got a Mac, recording your iPhone screen is just a matter of plugging in your phone to your computer.

Here's how you can record the screen of your iPhone or iPad.

How to record your screen on your iPhone or iPad

To record the screen of your iOS device, you'll need to plug your iPhone or iPad into your Mac and start up QuickTime.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac using a Lightning cable. Open QuickTime on your Mac from your Applications folder or Dock. Click File. Click New Movie Recording. When the recording window appears on your Mac screen, click the downward caret (it looks like an arrow) next to the record button. Click your iPhone's name under Camera. Click your iPhone's name under Microphone if you want to record its audio as well. Click the record button. Click the stop button when you want to stop recording. Click File. Click Save. Give a title to your video. Choose where you want the video file to save. Click Save.

Questions?

Let us know if you have any questions about recording your Mac's screen in the comments below.