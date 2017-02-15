If you delete something in iCloud on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can recover it within 30 days through iCloud.com!
When you delete something on your Mac it goes into Trash and, from there, you can either recover it or eradicate it forever. iCloud offers something similar, only its deleted files exist, not on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, but online. In some ways it's even more powerful—deleted files can be restored for up to 30 days, even if you've emptied the Trash on your Mac or wiped them from your iPhone or iPad. That's great if you make a mistake and either delete something by accident or delete something you later realize you shouldn't have.
Note: If you try to go to iCloud.com on iPhone and iPad, you'll be redirected to Apple's iOS apps. To get to the iCloud.com website, you'll need to use a web browser on Mac or Windows PC.
How to recover deleted files from iCloud
If you delete an iCloud Drive file on your Mac, it will tell you it's moving the file to Trash and removing it from all your other devices. If you delete on on your iPhone or iPad, iOS will tell you it's gone forever. If you empty your Trash, leave your Mac, or confirm deletion on your iPhone or iPad, however, you can still recover the file on iCloud.com.
- Launch Safari or your web browser of choice.
- Go to icloud.com.
- Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password.
- Click on the arrow button.
- Click on Settings.
- Click on Restore Files under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.
- Click to check off the boxes to the left of the files you want to restore.
- Or click Select All if you really need to restore everything.
- Click Restore Files.
While the list is limited to 30 days worth of files—they're deleted irrevocably after that period of time—depending on how much you delete, it could still be a lengthy process. If you accidentally bulk-deleted a ton of files you need back, choosing Select All and then filtering down again on your Mac may be a faster way to go.
How to recover contacts from iCloud
You can't restore individual contacts from iCloud but you can restore one of the backup archives that iCloud makes periodically. Restoring an older backup will remove any contacts added since the snapshot was taken (iCloud will, however, snapshot the current database before it restores the old one). It's best used if your contacts are corrupted or you somehow lose a large number of them.
If you really need to restore, but also really need to save recently added contacts, export them first on your Mac so you can import them after the restore is completed.
- Launch Safari or your web browser of choice.
- Go to icloud.com.
- Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password.
- Click on the arrow button.
- Click on Settings.
- Click on Restore Contacts under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.
- Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore.
- Click Restore to confirm.
How to recover calendars and reminders from iCloud
Calendars and reminders are archived and backed up together on iCloud.com. You can't restore one without the other, or individual items from either. You need to restore an entire archive at once. Restoring an older backup will remove any events or reminders added since the snapshot was taken (iCloud will, however, snapshot the current database before it restores the old one). It's best used if your calendars or reminders are corrupted or you somehow lose a large number of them.
Also note, all sharing information will be lost if you restore, so you'll need to re-share afterwards. Anyone invited to an event will get a cancelation and then a new invitation.
- Launch Safari or your web browser of choice.
- Go to icloud.com.
- Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password.
- Click on the arrow button.
- Click on Settings.
- Click on Restore Calendars and Reminders under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.
- Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore.
- Click Restore to confirm.
How to recover photos and videos from iCloud
Photos and videos can be recovered from the Recently Deleted album on Mac, iPhone, or iPad, so you don't have to go to iCloud.com to restore them. If you don't have one of your devices available, however, or you're already on iCloud.com, you can recover them online as well.
- Launch Safari or your web browser of choice.
- Go to icloud.com.
- Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password.
- Click on the arrow button.
- Click on Photos.
- Click on Albums at the top.
- Click the Recently Deleted album.
- Click on Select Photos at the top.
- Click on the photos you want to restore.
- Clock on Recover.
While the album is limited to 40 days worth of photos and videos—they're deleted irrevocably after that period of time—depending on how much you delete, it could still be a lengthy process. If you accidentally bulk-deleted a ton of photos and videos you need back, choosing Select All and then filtering down again on your Mac may be a faster way to go.
The one thing I can't stand about icloud is you have to be on your mac or PC Web browser. Can't tell you how many times my wife would misplace her phone while we were out and I tried logging into icloud from my android phone to try and find it. Would love it if they would make that a possibility.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Yup, there are a ton of reasons you might want to login to iCloud from mobile.
There are ways to trick the website into thinking you're on a desktop browser, especially on Android. Try a useragent switcher
Ahhh... Just like Google Drive...
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Nice tip! Thanks!
What about recovering deleted imessages that ws sent from a non iphone?
Text messages from a non-iPhone sent to an iPhone and deleted on the iPhone? If you've made and archived backups of your entire phone, you could likely roll back to one of those backups, but most people don't make those kinds of backups.
Otherwise Apple doesn't store your SMS on the cloud (and they don't store iMessages any longer than they need to to ensure delivery to a multi-device account either.)
You can log in to cloud from mobile. Just click the address bar and "Request Desktop Site". Naturally the formatting is better on the iPad but it's still doable on the iPhone.
Sent from the iMore App
Okay tried it again on the iPhone. Not so functional something must have changed. iPad still works fine though.
Sent from the iMore App
All my photos disappeared after a reset. I tried all your suggested solutions; none of them worked - there is still no sign of my photos anywhere.
You probably have the answer to this by now, but just in case someone else is reading this and looking for help, I have only just discovered (to my cost) that the information regarding deleted files from iCloud, only works if you have selected an option in settings, which says either keep the originals on iphone/pad or keep originals on iCloud. If the latter is chosen then you can recover them with the above method, but it looks like we have lost ours because when we got a new ipad air, once the pics were loaded onto it from iCloud, we thought there was nothing safer than to delete the pics off the old ipad and the ones on the new ipad would be safe - WRONG, we did a complete delete only to discover that they were deleted almost instantly from the new ipad as well. It was then that I looked in settings and found the option, which (by someone other than me) had been selected to keep the originals on the ipad - a trial of the above solution yielded no items from the recently deleted folder. If I'm wrong, I hope someone can tell me what another solution is.
I'm new to the iphone, just ordered a 64 gb Space Grey 6S. I have a question about the icloud. Do I need to set up a separate id and password that is different from the apple id? I currently use Verizon's cloud on my android and do not need a separate id etc to use it.
You can see iCloud if the lost data exist .check up iCloud data :
Turn on iTunes.
Choose your iOS devices.
Find iCloud from itunes .
Turn on iCloud.
Just check up iCloud data .
Thanks for the article. But when will those data be saved as backup archives? I'm trying to get back my contacts, but it says there is no archives available. What should I do to make it available maybe next time? Thanks again.
Just tried to restore files as above.
Oddly, 'Restore files' doesn't appear in the lower left corner when logged into iCloud :o/
Instead, I have:
- Reset Documents
- Restore Contacts
- Restore Calendars and Reminders
- Restore Bookmarks
The file I deleted from my trash (in an overzealous clear-out) is none of these.
It's one which is responsible for me now seeing in finder Devices: 'calibre-1.6.0.'
Any ideas what's happening with iCloud in my case?
Thank you :o)
Hi guys I need your urgent help. I have lost my contacts and when looking at my retrieval from advanced settings I only have 3 archives which go back to the latest 21 march but I need an earlier dated archive which i cannot see.
Can I retrieve an earlier archive please as I am going crazy with these lost contacts.
Thanks for your help in advance
Norman
