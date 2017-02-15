If you delete something in iCloud on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can recover it within 30 days through iCloud.com!

When you delete something on your Mac it goes into Trash and, from there, you can either recover it or eradicate it forever. iCloud offers something similar, only its deleted files exist, not on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, but online. In some ways it's even more powerful—deleted files can be restored for up to 30 days, even if you've emptied the Trash on your Mac or wiped them from your iPhone or iPad. That's great if you make a mistake and either delete something by accident or delete something you later realize you shouldn't have.

How to recover deleted files from iCloud

If you delete an iCloud Drive file on your Mac, it will tell you it's moving the file to Trash and removing it from all your other devices. If you delete on on your iPhone or iPad, iOS will tell you it's gone forever. If you empty your Trash, leave your Mac, or confirm deletion on your iPhone or iPad, however, you can still recover the file on iCloud.com.

Launch Safari or your web browser of choice. Go to icloud.com. Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password. Click on the arrow button.





Click on Settings. Click on Restore Files under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.





Click to check off the boxes to the left of the files you want to restore. Or click Select All if you really need to restore everything. Click Restore Files.







While the list is limited to 30 days worth of files—they're deleted irrevocably after that period of time—depending on how much you delete, it could still be a lengthy process. If you accidentally bulk-deleted a ton of files you need back, choosing Select All and then filtering down again on your Mac may be a faster way to go.

How to recover contacts from iCloud

You can't restore individual contacts from iCloud but you can restore one of the backup archives that iCloud makes periodically. Restoring an older backup will remove any contacts added since the snapshot was taken (iCloud will, however, snapshot the current database before it restores the old one). It's best used if your contacts are corrupted or you somehow lose a large number of them.

If you really need to restore, but also really need to save recently added contacts, export them first on your Mac so you can import them after the restore is completed.

Launch Safari or your web browser of choice. Go to icloud.com. Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password. Click on the arrow button.





Click on Settings. Click on Restore Contacts under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.





Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore. Click Restore to confirm.







How to recover calendars and reminders from iCloud

Calendars and reminders are archived and backed up together on iCloud.com. You can't restore one without the other, or individual items from either. You need to restore an entire archive at once. Restoring an older backup will remove any events or reminders added since the snapshot was taken (iCloud will, however, snapshot the current database before it restores the old one). It's best used if your calendars or reminders are corrupted or you somehow lose a large number of them.

Also note, all sharing information will be lost if you restore, so you'll need to re-share afterwards. Anyone invited to an event will get a cancelation and then a new invitation.

Launch Safari or your web browser of choice. Go to icloud.com. Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password. Click on the arrow button.





Click on Settings. Click on Restore Calendars and Reminders under Advanced all the way at the bottom left.





Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore. Click Restore to confirm.







How to recover photos and videos from iCloud

Photos and videos can be recovered from the Recently Deleted album on Mac, iPhone, or iPad, so you don't have to go to iCloud.com to restore them. If you don't have one of your devices available, however, or you're already on iCloud.com, you can recover them online as well.

Launch Safari or your web browser of choice. Go to icloud.com. Enter your Apple ID (iCloud) username and password. Click on the arrow button.





Click on Photos. Click on Albums at the top.





Click the Recently Deleted album. Click on Select Photos at the top.





Click on the photos you want to restore. Clock on Recover.







While the album is limited to 40 days worth of photos and videos—they're deleted irrevocably after that period of time—depending on how much you delete, it could still be a lengthy process. If you accidentally bulk-deleted a ton of photos and videos you need back, choosing Select All and then filtering down again on your Mac may be a faster way to go.