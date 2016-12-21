How do you send Apple corrections for bad Maps? From right within Maps!
Maps require eternal vigilance. It's a big world out there filled with tiny, sometimes changing places, and if you find anything wrong with any of them, you can let Apple know. That way, if something is missing, misplaced, or simply moved, you can submit newer, better information and Maps can update for everyone!
What kind of issues you can report in Maps.
You can report a variety of issues in Maps; here's a list of all your options:
- Map Labels
- Search
- Navigation
- Transit
- Image Quality
- Add a Place
- Home address
- Work address
- Other Issue
How to report an issue in Maps on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Maps from the Home screen.
- Tap the Info button. It's the blue "i" in a circle.
Tap Report an Issue.
Tap Agree.
- Tap on the issue you want to report. For this example, I'll use Map Labels.
Tap on a road or location you want to report.
Tap Next.
- Enter the correct name for the label. You can also type additional comments and add a photo if you choose.
- Click Send.
Depending on the issue you're reporting, the process is going to be slightly different. Fortunately, Apple includes instructions along the way so you shouldn't have too much of a problem.
Apple might end up contacting you via the email address associated with your iCloud account if they have any follow-up questions regarding your report.
Reader comments
How responsive is Apple to feedback? I've been submitting feedback to add a highway onramp which opened over a year ago and it still isn't listed on Apple Maps.
They are very unresponsive to the feedback. It's a black hole. I have had no luck at all getting updates made. I've been trying over a year to get my street added. Houses have been on the street for over a year, but street has existed for about 10 years. I have been reporting it since last summer. I opened a case with Apple in September. It has been escalated to someone in Executive Relations, but still not fixed. I'm told my house will be added in January so I can navigate home, but street won't get added until later next year.
Apple should be embarrassed.
Same thing here. I live in a newer development (1-2 years old) and have been reporting to apple since we moved in. No response and the street and addresses still have not been update. I was able to get it added to Google Maps, so at least I can get people to navigate to my house on some platform :)