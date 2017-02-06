Your Apple ID can be used for iCloud, iTunes, and the App Store, but if you forget your password, you'll need to reset it!

Whether you want to log into iCloud on a new device or download something from iTunes or the App Store for the first time in a while, you'll need your Apple ID password to get it done. If you can't remember your password, you can reset it using the web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you don't even remember your Apple ID, you can try to recover that too!

How to recover your Apple ID password using email or security questions

If you can't remember your password you can get reset instructions from Apple. If you have a recovery email registered—a secondary account you've set up and verified—you can get the instructions emailed right to you. If you have security questions set up, you can reset right on the web.

Launch Safari (or your browser of choice). Go to http://iforgot.apple.com. Enter your Apple ID (email address) to begin the recovery process. Tap/click my password. Tap/click Next. Tap/click Get an Email to have Apple send reset instructions to your registered recovery email address (different than your Apple ID address). Or, Tap/click Answer security questions to reset directly on the website.

Reminder: If you do use security questions, make sure the answers aren't easily guessable or researchable. It's best to simply fill them in with random characters and store them in your password manager.

How to recover your Apple ID password using two-step authentication

Apple's old two-step authentication is still functioning, so if you use it, that's how you'll need to recover your Apple ID password.

Launch Safari (or your browser of choice). Go to http://iforgot.apple.com. Tap/click on Enter your Apple ID to begin the recovery process. Enter your Recovery key. Tap/click Next. Choose your recovery device—make it one you have readily available! Tap/click Next. Enter the Verification code when it arrives. Tap/click Next.

You can then create a new password and, hopefully, store it in your password manager so you don't need to recover it again.

How to recover your Apple ID password using two-factor authentication

Launch Safari (or your browser of choice). Got to http://iforgot.apple.com. Enter your Apple ID — usually your email address. Tap/click Next. Enter your trusted phone number or Reset from another device. Tap/click Next. Tap Use trusted phone number. Tap Next. Tap Start Account Recovery.

Follow the on-screen instructions to recover your Apple ID password.

How to recover your Apple ID

If you can't even remember which email or username your set up for your Apple ID, you can try and find that out from Apple as well.

Launch Safari (or your browser of choice). Go to http://iforgot.apple.com. Tap/click on Forgot Apple ID. Enter your first and last names, and email address. If the email address is your Apple ID, Apple will tell you. Enter any other email addresses you may have used previously. Tap/click Next. Tap/click Reset by Email to have Apple send reset instructions to your registered recovery email address (different than your Apple ID address). Or, Tap/click Answer Security Questions to reset directly on the website.

Apple will try to find an Apple ID associated with your email addresses and give you the opportunity to recover the associated password over email or via security questions.