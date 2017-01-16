Latest macOS beta introduces the battery police.

There's already a feature on many of your Apple devices that lets you know which apps are using up a significant amount of your battery, but as MacRumors reports, Apple has extended that feature to include your display.

"... when a Mac's display is set above 75% brightness—or at least 13 out of 16 notches—a new item called "Display Brightness" is listed under the battery menu."

Now you'll be able to keep an even closer watch on your precious MacBook Pro battery life, and when you simply click Display Brightness under the battery menu, your screen brightness will automatically adjust to 75%. According to MacRumors, "This is the same brightness level as Apple used during its latest MacBook Pro battery tests."

Battery life has been a bit of a touchy subject when it comes to the latest MacBook Pro, and Consumer Reports certainly fueled that fire with gusto, so Apple has taken action to further your understanding of your MacBook's battery usage.

Are you having battery issues with your new MacBook Pro? Have you tried reducing screen brightness? Let us know what's been working for you in the comments below!