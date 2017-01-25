Notification center on your Apple Watch lets you see any alerts that you may have previously ignored or otherwise missed.

Much like iPhone, Apple Watch's notification center collects your missed or ignored Snapchats, news alerts, messages, and more, and lets you refer back to them at any time. Also, if you enable it, you can get a helpful indicator — a red dot on top of the watch face — to show when you have notifications pending. Here's how you see older notifications on Apple Watch!

How to turn on Apple Watch's Notifications Indicator

The Notifications Indicator will let you know when you have alerts waiting for you in Notification Center.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on Notifications Toggle Notifications Indicator to on.

How to access Notification Center on your Apple Watch