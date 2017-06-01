Once you've beaten Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can sell it or trade it in for credit toward Splatoon 2!

Some video games can be played over and over again without causing the slightest bit of boredom. Some video games can only be played once before the secrets are spoiled. If you've started a small collection of Nintendo Switch games that you've either grown tired of or have beaten and won't likely play again, you can sell them for cash or trade them in to put toward another awesome Switch game that has yet to come out yet! Here are the best places you can take your game cartridges for top dollar and trade-in credit.

eBay

To get the most return on your used Nintendo Switch game, try eBay first. The resale market is fairly strong for Switch games. You won't get full price for your used games, but you'll get about an 80% return on the most popular titles, like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You have to put in the work, like packaging and shipping, but you can set the price you want to sell your items for and whether you want to include the cost of shipping in the sale. Though it's not the easiest way, it's definitely the most financially beneficial way to sell your Switch games.

GameStop

The easiest way to trade in your used Nintendo Switch games is by taking them into a game shop for store credit. GameStop is the most common game shop around and offers some great trade-in deals on top titles. You can earn extra trade credits for certain games, get extra savings on new games, and more. The value won't be as high as selling your game cards on eBay, but it's much easier than packaging and shipping games across the country. If you have a GameStop in your area, you should definitely check out what trade-in deals they are offering.

Amazon

Amazon has this great feature that allows you to trade in electronics, DVDs, books, and video games that you've purchased from its site. All you have to do is visit your trade-in store to see what is eligible and select items you want to trade in. You can even add items you bought somewhere else. Once you've selected the items you want to trade in, you can print out shipping labels and send them to Amazon in exchange for a gift card to use to buy more stuff. Some games have a pretty low trade-in value, while others can be as high as 40 or 50%. If you got a 20% discount for preordering a game, the overall savings can add up.

Glyde

Glyde is an online video game reseller. It's similar to eBay but focuses on electronics. You can search for items that are already on sale and set your sell price higher or lower, depending on how fast you want to get rid of it. Glyde supplies you with the packaging materials and a pre-paid shipping label. All you have to do is package it up and take it to the post office. Glyde determines what to sell on its site, and currently there are no Switch items available for sale, but it will just be a matter of time before the company starts getting requests for games and consoles. So put this one on your future list and check back often to see if Switch items become available for sale (or purchase).

Your suggestions?

Do you have a favorite place to sell your video games, whether online or in person? Let us know in the comments so we can check them out, too.