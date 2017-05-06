Not playing those old games? Turn them into Amazon gift cards and purchase new ones!

Do you remember the good ol' days where you could go into almost any gaming store and trade in your old games for money? It seems like so long ago. While there are plenty of game shops that still take trade-ins, there are usually some pretty strict rules as to what you can actually spend the trade-in value on.

For example, in some places, you can only trade games for games, accessories for accessories, or consoles for consoles. It's limits on transactions like this that have me — and lots of other people — turning to Amazon for all my trade-in needs.

How to trade in your old games for Amazon gift cards

Before you get started, make sure you are logged in to your Amazon account; it'll make things easier down the road.

Go to the trade-in gaming section of Amazon. Type in the name of the game you want to sell into the search bar. Click the trade-in button. Answer the questions about the game's condition. Click continue. Enter your shipping address. Click Continue.

From here, you'll need to print your free shipping label from Amazon and send your game via mail. After Amazon has received the game, you will be emailed an Amazon gift card in the amount you were quoted, which you can use to buy anything on Amazon!

Anything else you need to know?

