Thanks to IFTTT, you can keep track of your Trello tasks with the Reminders app on your iPhone and iPad.

Many people and organizations, including us here at iMore, rely on Trello in order to plan out content, assign work and keep everything organized. But for an individual, keeping track of tasks assigned to you in Trello might be easier if you could do so in your own system for keeping up with your to-dos. Luckily, IFTTT provides a solution.

IFTTT, for those who are unfamiliar, is a web service that connects with other apps and service to help you automate routine tasks. For instance, you can create an IFTTT action, called an Applet, to send you a weather report every morning at a set time. But more importantly, for our purposes, you can use IFTTT to link together two disparate services, in this case, Trello and the iOS Reminders app.

Getting started

To get started, the first thing you'll need is a free account with IFTTT, which you can sign up for on its website. You'll also want to download the free IFTTT app for iPhone and iPad from the App Store.

You'all also need to activate the Trello and iOS Reminders channels in IFTTT. Find Trello in the IFTTT app and tap Connect to authorize IFTTT to connect to Trello. Follow the same path for iOS Reminders.

How to set up Reminders integration with Trello in the IFTTT app

Setting this up is actually pretty easy, there are just a lot of steps, so here we go.

Open the IFTTT app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap My Applets. Tap the + button. Tap +this. Scroll down the list and Trello, or tap the search bar and type in Trello. Choose the integration you want, for instance Card assigned to me. Choose which board will cause this action to execute. Tap Next. Tap +that. Scroll down the list and choose iOS Reminders, or tap the search bar and type in iOS Reminders. Tap Add reminder to list. Choose what the basic content of the reminder should be. Enter the name of the list where these reminders should go. Set Priority. Tap Next. Choose whether or not you want to be notified when your Applet runs. Tap Finish.

In addition to Reminders, you can use this Applet win a number of other IFTTT-connected to-do apps and services, including Todoist, Beeminder, And Kyber. You simply follow the same steps as above.

Questions?

If you have any questions about linking Trello to Reminders, speak up in the comments!