Here's how to get started with your Mac's built-in video and audio calling app, FaceTime.

While Messages is a great way to shoot off a quick text to your friends, sometimes you want to actually talk to people. This is where FaceTime comes in. FaceTime lets you make video and audio calls to people when your communication needs a more personal touch.

Follow this guide to learn your way around FaceTime for Mac.

How to set up FaceTime on Mac

Getting started with FaceTime is fairly simple and all you'll need is your Apple ID.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Enter your Apple ID email address and password and hit Sing In. If you have two-step or two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID, enter your verification code. Uncheck the boxes next to the email address is you don't want to receive calls from.

How to place a call in FaceTime

Leave your phone in your pocket or on your desk, and make your next call with FaceTime instead.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Choose Video or Audio based on the type of call you want to make. Click on a contact's name, number, or email, or enter a name, number, or email into the search bar. Click on the Phone icon or Camera icon to initiate a call.

How to add an email address in FaceTime

If you have a lot of email addresses or aliases, you can set FaceTime up to allow people to contact you using any of them.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar and select Preferences. Click Add Email. Enter new email address.

How to choose which number or email address to call from in FaceTime

Select which phone number or email address people will see when you call them using FaceTime.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar and select Preferences. Click the drop-down menu next to Start new calls from. Choose which email address or phone number that you'll start new calls from.

How to set your FaceTime ringtone

Personalize your FaceTime experience with a new ringtone.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar and select Preferences. Click the drop-down menu next to Ringtone. Choose your preferred ringtone.

How to set your location in FaceTime

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar and select Preferences. Click the drop-down menu next to Location. Choose your preferred location.

How to choose your default app for calls

You can decide which app should be your primary solution for calls on your Mac, be it FaceTime, Skype, or something else.

Open FaceTime on your Mac. Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar and select Preferences. Click the drop-down menu next to Default for calls. Choose from FaceTime, Skype, and any other apps on the list.

