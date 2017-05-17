You can share photo albums with selected friends and family with iCloud Photo Sharing. It's like a private Instagram!

iCloud Photo Sharing is a service Apple offers though iPhone, iPad, and Mac in its Photos app that lets you create albums of photos that can be shared with friends, family, and anyone you choose. When you create a Shared Photo Stream, you invite others to see your pictures. Friends and family can also upload their own pictures and like or comment on pics. The benefit of a Shared Photo Stream is that it is more private and intimate. All of your activities are only shared with people you've invited to the group instead of friends of friends of friends knowing what you thought of a picture. Here's how to create a Shared Photo Stream on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing

When you enable iCloud Photo Sharing, you can create and share albums with other people that also have an iCloud account. You can also be invited to share someone else's album after you've enable it.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Photos & Camera. Toggle the iCloud Photo Sharing switch on.

When you open the Photos app, you will now see a Shared tab, which will contain all of your shared album activities.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing on Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Select Photos from the app menu in the upper left corner. Select Preferences from the drop down menu. Select the iCloud tab. Tick the box for iCloud Photo Sharing.

You'll now see a Shared section in your Photos sidebar and in the Share sheet.

How to create a shared Photo Album

If you want to share your vacation photos, or the pics from last night's party with friends and family, you can create a Shared Photo Stream and invite them.

How to create a shared Photo Album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap Add button in the upper left corner. It looks like a plus symbol (+). You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Name your album. Tap Next. Enter the contact for your friends and family. Make sure you use their iCloud contacts. Tap Create. Tap on the newly created Shared Photo Album. Tap the Add button in the album tray. It looks like a plus symbol (+). Select photos you want to add to your Shared Photo Stream. Tap Done in the upper right corner. Add a comment, if you like. Tap Post.

You can repeat steps 8 - 13 every time you want to add a new photo to the Shared Photo Stream.

How to create a shared Photo Album on Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Shared in the sidebar. Click on the Add button in the upper right side of the Photos window. It looks like a plus (+) symbol. Name the album. Enter the contact for your friends and family. Make sure you use their iCloud contacts. Click on Create. Double or Control-Click on the newly created Shared Photo Album. Click on Add photos and videos in the upper right corner of the window. Select photos you want to add to your Shared Photo Album. Click on Add in the upper right corner. Add a comment to each photo, if you like.

You can repeat steps 7 - 11 every time you want to add a new photo to the Shared Photo Stream.

How to delete photos from a Shared Photo album

If you decide you don't want one or more of the pictures you've uploaded on your Shared Photo Stream anymore, you can delete them.

How to delete photos from a Shared Photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Shared Photo Stream for which you want to remove photos. You might have to navigate out of your shared Activity stream first by tapping Sharing in the upper left corner to go back to your list of shared photo albums. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap the photos you want to delete. Tap the Trash icon in the bottom right corner. Tap Delete [X] Photos to confirm that you want to delete the selected photos from the Shared Photo Stream.

This will remove the photos in the album from all of your iCloud connected devices, as well as the people you share the Shared Photo Stream with.

How to delete photos from a Shared Photo album on Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on the Shared Photo Album from which you want to delete photos. Right or Control-Click on the photo you want to delete. Select Delete from Shared Album from the list of options. Click on Delete to confirm that you want to remove the photo from the shared album.

This will remove the photos in the album from all of your iCloud connected devices, as well as the people you share the Shared Photo Stream with.

How to delete a Shared Photo Album

If, for any reason, you decide that you no longer want to share photos with a group, you can delete a Shared Photo Stream, which will remove it from your iCloud connected devices, as well as everyone you've shared the Photo Stream with.

How to delete a Shared Photo Album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shared at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Edit in the upper left corner. Tap the red Delete icon next to the Shared Photo Stream you want to delete. Tap Delete to confirm that you want to delete the Shared Photo Stream. Tap Done when you're finished.

If you want to remove a Shared Photo Stream from your device that someone else created, you'll have to unsubscribe instead of deleting it.

How to delete a Shared Photo Album on Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Right or Control-click on the Shared Photo Album you want to delete. Select Delete Shared Album from the list of options. Click on Delete to confirm that you want to delete the album.

If you want to remove a Shared Photo Stream from your device that someone else created, you'll have to unsubscribe instead of deleting it.

How to disable iCloud Photo Sharing

How to disable iCloud Photos sharing on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Photos & Camera. Toggle the iCloud Photo Sharing switch off.

How to disable iCloud Photo Sharing on Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Select Photos from the app menu in the upper left corner. Select Preferences from the drop down menu. Select the iCloud tab. Untick the box for iCloud Photo Sharing.

