How to set up and use share extensions on iPhone and iPad

Learn how to set up and take control of share extensions on your iPhone or iPad.

Like action extensions, share extensions are a great way to expand the capabilities of your iPhone or iPad. You can, for instance, share a cool app you found in the App Store with friends with a couple taps of the Messages extension, or tweet out an interesting article without having to leave Safari.

But beyond sharing with other people, share extensions also let you share with yourself. Maybe save the interesting article you found for later in the read-it-later app of your choice. Create a new note from something you liked on Pinterest.

A quick note: extensions for particular apps will only show up in apps whose content they support. For instance, while you can open an image in Photos in Procreate, you can't do the same with an image from Pinterest.

How to enable share extensions on iPhone and iPad

You can activate share extensions in any app that uses the standard iOS Share Sheet on iOS 8 or later. In this example, we'll be using Safari.

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Navigate to a web page. Tap on the share button (looks like a box with an arrow pointing upwards. Scroll all the way to the right end of the top row of icons. Tap More. Flip the switches next to any share extensions you want to use to the green 'On' position. Tap Done.

How to access and use share extensions on iPhone and iPad

Once you've set them up, accessing share extensions is pretty easy and straightforward.

Open your chosen app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the share button. Tap the share extension that you want to use. Remember that since each extension is different, working with each will be a slightly different experience.

How to reorder share extensions on iPhone and iPad

You can reorder share extensions to move those that you need to the top of the list. Here's how. Once again, you can do this in any app that uses the share sheet in iOS 8 or later, and in this example, we'll use Safari.

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad, Navigate to a web page. Tap on the share button (looks like a box with an arrow pointing upwards. Scroll all the way to the right end of the top row of icons. Tap More. Press and hold on the reorder icon on the right side of the extension you wish to move (looks like three stacked lines). Move the extension to the desired position. Tap Done.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about using and managing share extensions on your iPhone or iPad, let us know in the comments.