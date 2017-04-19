How do I customize my iCloud? Get the basics right here!

Whether you've recently got a new iPhone and are setting up your first iCloud account, or have had an iPhone for a while but never set up iCloud before, this is your guide for setting up and customizing iCloud on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to set up iCloud

iCloud is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to set up iCloud on iPhone and iPad

When you upgrade your iOS operating system or start using an iPhone for the first time, you will be asked whether you want to use iCloud Drive to store your data. If you tap "Yes," you're all set. If you tapped "No" during setup but have since decided you want to use iCloud Drive, you can still enable it manually.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap your Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Toggle the iCloud Drive switch on.

Repeat this process on all iOS devices you want to sync with iCloud.

How to set up iCloud on Mac

When you upgrade your Mac operating system or start using a Mac for the first time, you will be asked whether you want to use iCloud Drive to store your data. If you click "Yes," you are all set. If you clicked "No" during setup but have since decided you want to use iCloud Drive, you can still enable it manually.

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences... from the drop-down menu. Click on iCloud. Enter your Apple ID and Password. Click Sign in. Click the checkbox next to Use iCloud for Mail, Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, Notes, and Safari. Click the checkbox next to Use Find My Mac (highly recommended). Click Next. Click Allow when prompted to allow Find My Mac to use the location of your Mac. Enter your Apple ID password to set up iCloud Keychain. Click Request Approval to confirm approval from one of your trusted devices (iPhone, iPad, or another Mac). Enter your Apple ID password on the trusted device (iPhone, iPad, or another Mac). Click OK on the Mac you are setting up iCloud on.

How to view your iCloud account information

You can check your contact information, password and security, registered devices, and iCloud payment setup on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to view your iCloud account information on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app. Tap your Apple ID banner. Scroll down and tap a device to view or remove it from your iCloud account. Tap Remove from Account. Scroll back up and tap Name, Phone Numbers, and Email. You can change your name, the email address where people can reach you, the phone number where people can reach you, and your birthday. Tap Password & Security. You can change your password, the phone number you have registered as your trusted number, and get a verification code to sign into another device on iCloud.com. Tap Payment & Shipping. You can change your credit card number and expiration date, and change the shipping address associated with your Apple ID.

How to view your iCloud account information on Mac

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences... from the drop-down menu. Click on iCloud. Click on Account Details. Click on Contact. You can change the email address and phone number people can reach you at and change your birthday. You can also enable email subscriptions for announcements about Apple products and top News stories. Click on Security. You can change your password, add a new phone number to your trusted numbers, and get a verification code sent to you so you can sign in on another device or at iCloud.com. Click on Devices to view or remove any devices you have connected with iCloud. Click on a Device and then select Remove From Account to revoke access to iCloud on it. Click on Payment to view, edit, or change the credit card you have set up for making purchases in iTunes, iCloud, the Apple online store, and Apple Pay. Tap Details to edit or change the credit card.

How to manage iCloud sync permissions

There are many third-party apps that connect to iCloud so you can access files from any device. However, you don't have to keep all documents stored in iCloud. Even if you originally set up a third-party app with iCloud, you can revoke permission manually at any time.

How to manage iCloud sync permissions on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap your Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Toggle the switch on or off for the app you want to allow or revoke iCloud Drive syncing.

How to manage iCloud sync permissions on Mac

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences... from the drop-down menu. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Tick or untick the box next to the app you want to allow or revoke iCloud Drive syncing.

How to sign out of iCloud

If, for any reason, you decide that you no longer want to use iCloud Drive on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can sign out of any device.

How to sign out of iCloud on iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app. Tap your Apple ID banner. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Sign Out. Tap Sign Out again when prompted. Tap Delete from My iPhone. Tap Keep on my iPhone to store iCloud data locally on your device, or tap Delete from My iPhone to remove data from your device.

How to sign out of iCloud on Mac

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences... from the drop-down menu. Click on iCloud. Click on Sign Out Click on Delete from Mac. Select to either Keep or Delete Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, Keychain passwords, and Notes on your Mac.

