If you plan to use an iPhone with your Microsoft services, you'll want to set up your Outlook calendars.

Microsoft services are ubiquitous across the major mobile OSes, and one of the main reasons to use them is that it doesn't matter which device you choose to put in your pocket. In the case of the iPhone, setting up your calendars can be done in a couple of ways, neither complicated.

Here's what you need to know.

1. Download Outlook for iOS

It's that simple. No, really, it is. The Outlook app for iOS contains both your email and calendars in one application and is hands-down the easiest way to use either of them on your iPhone.

Microsoft acquired a former iOS app, called Accompli, which formed the base of the Outlook app. Everything that was good about it lives on, and it's a winner for getting at your Microsoft-stored important bits on the iPhone.

Free - Download now

2. How to set up Outlook natively on the iPhone

If you'd prefer not to use the Outlook app, you can set up your services natively on the iPhone. The added benefit to this method is that some third-party calendar apps, such as the excellent Fantastical, will tap into the accounts stored on the phone. So it doesn't mean you're resigned to using Apple's stock apps.

Here's how to get up and running:

Open settings. Tap on calendar. Tap on accounts. Select add account. Tap on the outlook.com logo. Sign in to your Microsoft Account. Choose to sync calendars (and anything else you want such as email and contacts).

With this setup on the iPhone, you'll be able to just use the stock apps with your Microsoft Account or third-party ones that need to hook into this information to operate.

Whichever of these two methods you use, you'll be well taken care of.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below.