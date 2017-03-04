How do you stop your kids from accessing grown up content or simply playing too long on Nintendo Switch? With parental controls!

No matter how good you are at ensuring your little tykes don't accidentally stumble across mature content, there is always a chance they might find it on their own. With parental controls on Nintendo Switch, you can ensure they don't accidentally play grown up games or buy anything without your permission. You can even track and restrict your children's play time using the Parental Controls app.

Download the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app for iPhone

How to enable parental controls on your Nintendo Switch console

When you first set up your Switch, you can enable Parental Controls from the set-up screen. You can also enable them at any time from System Settings on the Switch console.

Launch System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Parental Controls. Select Parental Controls Settings on the right side of the screen. Select Use this console. Select Restriction Level. Select Teen, Pre-Teen, or Child to create a pre-made setting.

Select Custom Settings to manually configure your parental control settings.

How to manually configure parental control settings

Follow the steps above and select Custom Settings. Select Restrict Software to manually select the software rating restrictions. You can select from games rated ages for 3+ up to games rated for ages 18+. Select Software Rating Organization to change the region for your ratings regulations. Select Post to Social Media to restrict or unrestricted the ability to post screenshots to your social media accounts. Select Communicating with others to restrict whether or not you can send and receive messages and chats, get user profile information, and view and share images. Some software will allow you to enable some communications restrictions individually.

When you are done manually configuring parental controls, hit Next to save your settings.

You will then be asked to enter a four to eight digit PIN, which you will use every time you access Parental Controls in the future.

How to delete parental controls on your Nintendo Switch console

If you decide that you don't want any restrictions on your Switch, you can delete the Parental Controls settings very easily.

Launch System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Parental Controls. Select Parental Controls Settings on the right side of the screen. Enter your PIN. Hit Delete Settings on the screen or the X button on your controller.

How to set up parental controls from the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app

You can also set up restrictions for your Nintendo Switch using the companion Parental Controls app. Make sure you have your Switch nearby. You'll need to enter a code during the app set up process.

Launch the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app on your iPhone or Android device. Create or sign into your Nintendo Account. Tap Next when asked to confirm that your Switch will be registered to the app. When prompted to enter the code on your screen, follow the instructions to enter it on your Switch console Launch System Settings on your Switch console. Select Parental Controls. Select Parental Controls Settings. Select Use your Smart Device. Select Yes when asked if you have the Parental Controls app. Select Enter Registration Code. Enter the registration code you see on your iPhone or Android device and hit OK. Select Register. Go back to the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app and tap Set Parental Controls. Set a daily limit on play time from no limit up to six hours in 15-minute increments. Tap Next. Under Select restriction level, Tap None. Select Teen, Pre-Teen, or Child to create a pre-made setting. Select Custom Settings to manually configure your parental control settings and follow the same instructions for manually configuring parental controls on the Switch console. Tap Next.

You'll be asked to enable push notifications to get a monthly summary of your Nintendo Switch game activity. Tap Continue and then tap Allow.

How to unregister your Switch from the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app

If you decide that you no longer want to have parental controls on your Switch, you can unregister it with the app and remove all settings that are currently in place.

Launch System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Parental Controls. Select Unregister App. Enter your PIN when prompted. Select Unregister when prompted.

How to enable password restrictions in the Nintendo eShop on your Switch console

When you first sign in to your Nintendo account in the eShop, you can enable the ability to skip the requirement to sign in with your password to make purchases. If you choose to skip the sign-in process, but later change your mind. You can re-enable it later.

Launch System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Users. Select the account you want to re-enable password restrictions in the eShop for. Scroll down and select Nintendo eShop Settings. Scroll down to Password-Entry Settings and select Change. Select Enter. Hit Save or A on your controller to save.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about setting up parental controls on your Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.