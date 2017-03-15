Protect your account by enabling Twitter's two-factor authentication options.

Twitter can be a powerful mouthpiece for yourself, your brand, or your business — and an even more powerful weapon if your login credentials fall into the wrong hands. You can protect your account by enabling Twitter's two-factor authentication options: Here's how.

To prevent your Twitter account from being compromised by enterprising hoodlums or hackers, there are a couple options available to you.

Option 1: Send a code to your phone number

When you log in to your Twitter account via app or Web browser, you can get the service to send you a code to your phone number that you must first input before gaining access to your account. Setting it up is easy:

On the Twitter.com website, click your profile picture and then select Settings. On your mobile device within the Twitter app, tap the Me tab, then select the gear icon and tap Settings. Click on the Security and privacy section. At the top of the section, there are three options. Select the Verify login requests checkbox. (If you don't have a phone number on file, you'll have to add it under the Mobile section.) Click Send Code to get a test code sent to your mobile phone. When you receive it, type in the code and press Submit to confirm your enrollment in two-factor authentication. You can also receive a permanent backup code in the event you lose your phone or don't have an active Internet connection when trying to verify your account; we suggest taking a screenshot of this and backing it up somewhere safe on your computer, or adding it to 1Password.

If you want to log directly in to a Twitter app, you can also request a temporary password from Settings > Security and privacy > Generate app password.

Option 2: Secure your password

If you'd rather not enable two-factor authentication at this time but still want it to be a little bit harder for evildoers to hack your Twitter account, you can require Twitter to request additional information from you in the event of a password reset.

On the Twitter.com website, click your profile picture and then select Settings. On your mobile device within the Twitter app, tap the Me tab, then select the gear icon and tap Settings. Click on the Security and privacy section. Check the Require personal information to reset my password box. In the event of a password reset, Twitter will ask the resetter a few additional questions about you to confirm your identity, including your phone number.

